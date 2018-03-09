Recipe from Simple Desserts – Mont-Blanc in a Glass
Mont-Blanc in a Glass
15 minutes prep, 30 minutes refrigeration.
You’ll need
- 1 1/3 cups whipping cream
- 1 ¾ ounces mascarpone cheese
- ½ cup chestnut puree
- 4 candied chestnuts, chopped
- 4 small meringue cookies
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Combine the cream and mascarpone and whip into soft peaks. Stir together the whipped cream mixture and chestnut purée until almost combined. Divide the cream mixture, chopped candied chestnuts, and crumbled cookies, in layers, among 4 glasses.
- Keep chilled until served.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.