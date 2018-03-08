Recipe from Simple Desserts – Flaky Chocolate Coconut Pinwheels
Flaky Chocolate-Coconut Pinwheels
5 minutes prep, 30 minutes freezing, 20 minutes baking.
You’ll need
- One 10” puff pastry dough (see below to make your own or check the refrigerated section in your grocery store)
- 2 tablespoons chocolate-hazelnut spread
- 2 tablespoons grated coconut
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Place the dough circle on parchment paper. Spread the chocolate-hazelnut spread on top, sprinkle with the coconut, and roll tightly without the parchment. Freeze for 30 minutes, or until firm.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Cut the dough into ¼-inch (6-mm) rounds and place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, or until puffed and golden.
- Let cool and serve with hazelnut or chocolate ice cream, if desired.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.
Easy Puff Pastry Dough
20 minutes prep, 2 hours+20 minutes refrigerated.
You’ll need
- 6 ounces ricotta cheese
- 2 cups minus a scant ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 6 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon unsalted butter
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- With your fingers, knead together all the ingredients to make a dough. Roll the dough into a large rectangle, cover it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 2 hours.
- You can use it as is or, for a flakier dough, make four folds: Roll the dough into a rectangle, fold it into thirds (like a letter), turn it a quarter turn. Repeat this step three times.
- Refrigerate for 20 minutes more before use.
Keep for when you need it! From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.