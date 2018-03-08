Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple Desserts – Flaky Chocolate Coconut Pinwheels

#Simple Cooking Team
Chocolate Coconut Pinwheels from Simple Desserts
Simple Dessert Flaky Chocolate Coconut Pinwheels

Flaky Chocolate-Coconut Pinwheels

5 minutes prep, 30 minutes freezing, 20 minutes baking.

You’ll need

  • One 10” puff pastry dough (see below to make your own or check the refrigerated section in your grocery store)
  • 2 tablespoons chocolate-hazelnut spread
  • 2 tablespoons grated coconut

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Place the dough circle on parchment paper. Spread the chocolate-hazelnut spread on top, sprinkle with the coconut, and roll tightly without the parchment. Freeze for 30 minutes, or until firm.
  • Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Cut the dough into ¼-inch (6-mm) rounds and place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, or until puffed and golden.
  • Let cool and serve with hazelnut or chocolate ice cream, if desired.

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.

 

Easy Puff Pastry Dough

20 minutes prep, 2 hours+20 minutes refrigerated.

You’ll need

  • 6 ounces ricotta cheese
  • 2 cups minus a scant ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • 6 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon unsalted butter

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • With your fingers, knead together all the ingredients to make a dough. Roll the dough into a large rectangle, cover it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 2 hours.
  • You can use it as is or, for a flakier dough, make four folds: Roll the dough into a rectangle, fold it into thirds (like a letter), turn it a quarter turn. Repeat this step three times.
  • Refrigerate for 20 minutes more before use.

 

Keep for when you need it!  From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.