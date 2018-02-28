Recipe from Simple Desserts – Easy Creme Caramel
We’ve got the easiest recipe for Crème Caramel from SIMPLE DESSERTS!
10 minutes prep, 15 minutes cooking time, 1 hour baking and chill overnight.
You’ll need
- 25 sugar cubes
- 5 large eggs plus 3 extra yolks
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 vanilla bean
- 4 ¼ cups whole milk
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Preheat the oven to 300°F/150°C.
- In a small heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar cubes in 3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon water. Heat until amber in color. Pour the caramel into a cake pan.
- Whisk the eggs, yolks, and granulated sugar. Halve the vanilla bean lengthwise and scrape the seeds into the milk. Add the vanilla pod, and bring the milk mixture to a boil. While whisking constantly, slowly pour the hot milk over the egg mixture. Remove the pod.
- Pour the entire mixture into the cake pan.
- Bake in a bain-marie (a water bath) for 1 hour, or until barely set.
- Refrigerate for overnight and then unmold.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.