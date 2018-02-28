Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple Desserts – Easy Creme Caramel

#Simple Cooking Team

Simple Deserts Creme CaramelWe’ve got the easiest recipe for Crème Caramel from SIMPLE DESSERTS!

10 minutes prep, 15 minutes cooking time, 1 hour baking and chill overnight.

You’ll need

  • 25 sugar cubes
  • 5 large eggs plus 3 extra yolks
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean
  • 4 ¼ cups whole milk

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Preheat the oven to 300°F/150°C.
  • In a small heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar cubes in 3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon water. Heat until amber in color.  Pour the caramel into a cake pan.
  • Whisk the eggs, yolks, and granulated sugar. Halve the vanilla bean lengthwise and scrape the seeds into the milk. Add the vanilla pod, and bring the milk mixture to a boil. While whisking constantly, slowly pour the hot milk over the egg mixture. Remove the pod.
  • Pour the entire mixture into the cake pan.
  • Bake in a bain-marie (a water bath) for 1 hour, or until barely set.
  • Refrigerate for overnight and then unmold.

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.

 