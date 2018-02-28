Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple Desserts – Chocolate Palets

Chocolate Palets – the easiest recipe from SIMPLE DESSERTS.

10 minutes prep, 10 minutes baking, 5 minutes cooking, overnight refrigeration.

You’ll need

  • 1 ounce praline pecans, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 4 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon unsalted butter
  • 5 ½ ounces dark chocolate

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Preheat the oven to
  • Combine the chopped pralines with the flour, sugar, and 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons of butter, melted. Spread the mixture onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, or until golden. Let cool, then crush the pralines.
  • Gently melt the chocolate with the remaining butter. Mix with three-fourths of the crushed pralines.  Spoon the batter into 4 silicone molds. Sprinkle with the remaining praline.
  • Refrigerate overnight and serve.

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.

 

 