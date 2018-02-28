Recipe from Simple Desserts – Chocolate Palets
Chocolate Palets – the easiest recipe from SIMPLE DESSERTS.
10 minutes prep, 10 minutes baking, 5 minutes cooking, overnight refrigeration.
You’ll need
- 1 ounce praline pecans, chopped
- 1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 4 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon unsalted butter
- 5 ½ ounces dark chocolate
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Preheat the oven to
- Combine the chopped pralines with the flour, sugar, and 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons of butter, melted. Spread the mixture onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, or until golden. Let cool, then crush the pralines.
- Gently melt the chocolate with the remaining butter. Mix with three-fourths of the crushed pralines. Spoon the batter into 4 silicone molds. Sprinkle with the remaining praline.
- Refrigerate overnight and serve.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.