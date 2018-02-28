Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple Desserts – Blueberry Tartlets

#Simple Cooking Team
Simple Dessert Blueberry Tart
Blueberry Tart in 5 steps

Whip up some Blueberry Tartlets

We’ve got the easiest recipe from SIMPLE DESSERTS.

10 minutes prep, 10 minutes cooking …  and you look like a star.

You’ll need

  • 4 ½ ounces Speculaas cookies (spiced shortbread cookies), crushed
  • 4 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 pint fresh blueberries
  • 1 cup + 2 teaspoons whipping cream, chilled
  • Optional: confectioners’ sugar to sprinkle

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C.
  • Crush the cookies, and thoroughly combine them with the melted butter. Press the mixture into 4 (3-inch/7.5cm) parchment-paper lined tartlet pans to make the crusts.
  • Distribute half the blueberries among the pans and bake for 10 minutes, or until the edges are golden. Let cool.
  • Beat the cream into soft peaks. Just before serving, add a dollop of whipped cream and top with the remaining blueberries.
  • If you like, dust with confectioners’ sugar.

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.

 