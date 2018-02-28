Recipe from Simple Desserts – Blueberry Tartlets
Whip up some Blueberry Tartlets
We’ve got the easiest recipe from SIMPLE DESSERTS.
10 minutes prep, 10 minutes cooking … and you look like a star.
You’ll need
- 4 ½ ounces Speculaas cookies (spiced shortbread cookies), crushed
- 4 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, melted
- 1 pint fresh blueberries
- 1 cup + 2 teaspoons whipping cream, chilled
- Optional: confectioners’ sugar to sprinkle
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C.
- Crush the cookies, and thoroughly combine them with the melted butter. Press the mixture into 4 (3-inch/7.5cm) parchment-paper lined tartlet pans to make the crusts.
- Distribute half the blueberries among the pans and bake for 10 minutes, or until the edges are golden. Let cool.
- Beat the cream into soft peaks. Just before serving, add a dollop of whipped cream and top with the remaining blueberries.
- If you like, dust with confectioners’ sugar.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE DESSERTS: THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.