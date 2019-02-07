Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple 2 – Vegetable Pizza

#Simple Cooking Team

Make any night Pizza night

 

5 minutes prep, 25 minutes cooking …  and delicious.

 

You’ll need

  • Pizza dough (about 12 oz, fresh or frozen)
  • 2 medium zucchinis
  • 10 white button mushrooms
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 2 1/8 ounces grated cheese (Gruyère, or choose your favorite)

 

Now, the SIMPLE steps:

 

  • Preheat the oven to 350º F/180º C
  • Roll the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Slice the zucchinis and mushrooms.  Remove the stem and seeds from the bell pepper; cut into strips.
  • In a large bowl, combine the oregano and vegetables.  Add salt and pepper to taste.
  • Stir, then spread the vegetable mixture over the dough to about 1 inch (3 cm) from the edge.
  • Sprinkle with the cheese and bake for 25 minutes, or until golden.

 