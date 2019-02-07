Recipe from Simple 2 – Vegetable Pizza
Make any night Pizza night
5 minutes prep, 25 minutes cooking … and delicious.
You’ll need
- Pizza dough (about 12 oz, fresh or frozen)
- 2 medium zucchinis
- 10 white button mushrooms
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 2 1/8 ounces grated cheese (Gruyère, or choose your favorite)
Now, the SIMPLE steps:
- Preheat the oven to 350º F/180º C
- Roll the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Slice the zucchinis and mushrooms. Remove the stem and seeds from the bell pepper; cut into strips.
- In a large bowl, combine the oregano and vegetables. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Stir, then spread the vegetable mixture over the dough to about 1 inch (3 cm) from the edge.
- Sprinkle with the cheese and bake for 25 minutes, or until golden.
- ENJOY! Serves 4. From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD