Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple 2 – Oysters with Avocado and Peppercorns

#Simple Cooking Team

Looks exotic, takes less than 20 minutes to serve.  Ahoy!

Simple2 recipe Oysters Avocado
Oysters with Avocado and Pink Peppercorns from Simple 2

 

10 minutes prep, 5 minutes cooking.

 

You’ll need

  • 8 medium oysters
  • 1 avocado, very ripe
  • 1 lemon
  • ½ bunch of cilantro
  • 1 tablespoons pink peppercorns

Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

 

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C.
  • Bake the oysters for 5 minutes so they open more easily.
  • Peel and pit the avocado. Scoop out the flesh and mash it with a fork. Halve the lemon and squeeze the juice over the avocado, then chop the cilantro leaves and stir them in.
  • Spoon a little of the avocado mixture on top of the oysters. Season with the peppercorns and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil; serve immediately.

 

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.