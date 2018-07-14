Recipe from Simple 2 – Oysters with Avocado and Peppercorns
Looks exotic, takes less than 20 minutes to serve. Ahoy!
10 minutes prep, 5 minutes cooking.
You’ll need
- 8 medium oysters
- 1 avocado, very ripe
- 1 lemon
- ½ bunch of cilantro
- 1 tablespoons pink peppercorns
Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C.
- Bake the oysters for 5 minutes so they open more easily.
- Peel and pit the avocado. Scoop out the flesh and mash it with a fork. Halve the lemon and squeeze the juice over the avocado, then chop the cilantro leaves and stir them in.
- Spoon a little of the avocado mixture on top of the oysters. Season with the peppercorns and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil; serve immediately.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.