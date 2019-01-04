Recipe from Simple 2 – Easy Spaghetti with Puttanesca Sauce
It’s easy, and ready in only 20 minutes!
10 minutes prep, 10 minutes cooking.
You’ll need:
- 1 large can crushed tomatoes (28 oz/800 g)
- 20 marinated pitted black olives
- 3 tablespoons capers (1.25 oz/36 g)
- 1 can anchovies (preferred in olive oil)
- Spaghetti! (12 ounces/350 g)
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- In a skillet over low heat, cook the tomatoes with the olives, capers and anchovies (use some oil from the anchovies) for 10 minutes, or until warmed through.
- Meanwhile, in a saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti to al dente.
- Drain the spaghetti, then add it to the skillet and stir to coat. Serve immediately
Serves 4. From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.