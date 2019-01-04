Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple 2 – Easy Spaghetti with Puttanesca Sauce

#Simple Cooking Team

It’s easy, and ready in only 20 minutes! 

 

10 minutes prep, 10 minutes cooking.

 

You’ll need:

  • 1 large can crushed tomatoes (28 oz/800 g)
  • 20 marinated pitted black olives
  • 3 tablespoons capers (1.25 oz/36 g)
  • 1 can anchovies (preferred in olive oil)
  • Spaghetti! (12 ounces/350 g)

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • In a skillet over low heat, cook the tomatoes with the olives, capers and anchovies (use some oil from the anchovies) for 10 minutes, or until warmed through.
  • Meanwhile, in a saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti to al dente.
  • Drain the spaghetti, then add it to the skillet and stir to coat.  Serve immediately

 

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.