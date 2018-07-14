Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple 2 – Baked Crispy Chicken Drumsticks

#Simple Cooking Team

All that flavor, and a baked (not fried) treat is ready in just over one hour!

 

15 minutes prep, 10 minutes marinating, 45 minutes cooking.

 

You’ll need

  • 8 chicken drumsticks
  • 6 tablespoons barbecue sauce
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 10 handfuls of cornflakes

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C.
  • Salt and pepper the drumsticks, then coat them in 2 tablespoons of the barbecue sauce; let marinate for 10 minutes.
  • Lightly crush the cornflakes.
  • In a bowl, lightly beat the eggs with a fork. Dredge the drumsticks first in the flour, then in the eggs. Coat the drumsticks in the cornflakes, and place them in a baking dish.
  • Cook for 45 minutes or until cooked through. Serve with the remaining barbecue sauce.

 

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.