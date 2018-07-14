Recipe from Simple 2 – Baked Crispy Chicken Drumsticks
All that flavor, and a baked (not fried) treat is ready in just over one hour!
15 minutes prep, 10 minutes marinating, 45 minutes cooking.
You’ll need
- 8 chicken drumsticks
- 6 tablespoons barbecue sauce
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 10 handfuls of cornflakes
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C.
- Salt and pepper the drumsticks, then coat them in 2 tablespoons of the barbecue sauce; let marinate for 10 minutes.
- Lightly crush the cornflakes.
- In a bowl, lightly beat the eggs with a fork. Dredge the drumsticks first in the flour, then in the eggs. Coat the drumsticks in the cornflakes, and place them in a baking dish.
- Cook for 45 minutes or until cooked through. Serve with the remaining barbecue sauce.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.