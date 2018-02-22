Recipes from Simple: Sweet Potato Fries in 40 minutes

We’ve got the easiest recipe for SIMPLE Sweet Potato Fries.

15 minutes prep, 25 minutes cooking … it will be your secret how long they last after they’re served. Ready?

You’ll need

2 Avocados

2 Lemons

2 lbs Sweet Potatoes

1 1/2 tablespoons sea salt

4 teaspoons curry powder

Cooking Oil – enough to generously cover the bottom of your favorite skillet

Now, SIMPLE steps:

Peel & pit the avocados. Juice the lemons (remove the seeds). Scoop out the avocado flesh and mash it with the lemon juice. Sprinkle with a little of the salt.

Peel the sweet potatoes and slice them evenly into sticks.

Heat the skillet and oil over high heat.

Fry the sweet potatoes for 15-20 minutes, or until browned.

Drain, on a plate covered with paper towels.

Toss the fried potatoes with the salt and curry powder.

Serve with the SIMPLE avocado dip

Serves 4. From SIMPLE: THE EASIEST COOKBOOK IN THE WORLD.