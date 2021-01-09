The Current, Episode 30: David Rothkopf, Keith Boykin, and Elizabeth Becker
Friday, January 8th, 2021
This Week on The Current: Authors David Rothkopf, Keith Boykin, and Elizabeth Becker join Clive Priddle, VP, Publisher of PublicAffairs to discuss the events of January 6th, 2021. Learn more about their books below.
Traitor
David Rothkopf
Political historian and commentator David Rothkopf shows how Trump will be judged by history (Spoiler alert: not well) in Traitor.
Donald Trump is unfit in almost every respect for the high office he holds. But what distinguishes him from every other bad leader the U.S. has had is that he has repeatedly, egregiously, betrayed his country. Regardless of how Senate Republicans have let him off the hook, the facts available to the public show that Trump has met every necessary standard to define his behavior as traitorous.
He has clearly broken faith with the people of the country he was chosen to lead, starting long before he took office, then throughout his time in the White House. And we may not yet have seen the last of his crimes. But the story we know so far is so outrageous and disturbing that it raises a question that has never before been presented in American history: is the president of the United States the greatest threat this country faces in the world?
We also need to understand how the country has historically viewed such crimes and how it has treated them in the past to place what has happened in perspective. After his examination of traitors including Benedict Arnold, Aaron Burr, and leaders of the Confederacy, David Rothkopf concludes that Donald Trump and his many abettors have committed the highest-level, greatest, most damaging betrayal in the history of the country.
Race Against Time
by Keith Boykin
From a national political commentator and New York Times bestselling author, an analysis of America's burning race crisis and the incomplete efforts in the past two decades -- by social movements and political leaders -- to address it, offering a vision for a way forward that makes true equality the goal.
As the upheaval of 2020 has made clear, America has utterly failed to atone for its original sin of racism. As America turns blacker and browner, the combination of fearful whites, angry and newly empowered blacks, and an inexcusable absence of leadership from Washington has created ideal conditions for conflict. There is a way out of our burning race crisis - but in order to prepare for the future, we first need to learn the lessons of the new age of reckoning.
The current racial reckoning is the culmination of two decades of political miscalculations and ongoing organizing. In Race Against Time, national political commentator Keith Boykin offers a nuanced, in-depth account of political maneuverings from Washington to the streets, showing how Republicans, Democrats, and even populist movements have failed to address the dire realities that threaten the nation.
Boykin details the effects of the emergence and persistence of the Black Lives Matter movement; Democrats' failed strategies of incrementalism during the Obama era and the legacies of Clinton-era policies; the minority, obstructionist policies of the Republicans; and the Bernie Sanders coalition's well-meaning but race-neutral economic reforms. With few exceptions, Boykin contends, we have refused to learn from the mistakes of these efforts, leaving us utterly unprepared for the future.
Drawing on on-the-ground reporting and political analysis based on his years as a Washington insider, Boykin argues that the path forward is a race-based restructuring of the country where equality - not marginal improvement - is the goal. This is what the Black Lives Matter era has demanded of us, and it is the only just future for America.