10+ Books to Level Up Your Gamer Experience

It’s dangerous to go alone. All your base are belong to us. Gotta catch ’em all. I’m all outta bubblegum. The cake is a lie. 

Even the most casual gamer might recognize one of these phrases. They all originate from the same source: a beloved video game or franchise. Video games have changed the way we play, socialize, learn, and even manage productivity. In some places, they’re even lucrative sports careers. This list of books is the perfect collection for video game fans who want to know more about the history and future of video games, as well as dive into the fictional world of one of the most popular games today: League of Legends!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 