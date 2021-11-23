The Witcher Series Sweepstakes

Experience the world of the Witcher like never before with this stunning deluxe hardcover edition of The Last Wish, the book that launched Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series, featuring seven gorgeous new illustrations by seven award-winning artists.



Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long training and a mysterious elixir, have made him a brilliant fighter and a merciless hunter.



Yet he is no ordinary killer. Both revered and hated, he seeks out the vile fiends that ravage the land and attack the innocent, holding the line against the monsters that plague the world.



But not everything monstrous-looking is evil; not everything fair is good . . . and in every fairy tale there is a grain of truth.



Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Last Wish introduced the world to the iconic monster hunter Geralt of Rivia; his beloved ward and the prophesied savior of the world, Ciri; and his ally and true love, the powerful sorceress Yennefer—and they took the world by storm. Since its first publication in Poland almost three decades ago, The Witcher series has become a New York Times and international bestseller, has inspired a hit Netflix show and multiple blockbuster video games, and has transported millions of fans to an epic world of magic and adventure.



Witcher story collections

The Last Wish

Sword of Destiny



Witcher novels

Blood of Elves

The Time of Contempt

Baptism of Fire

The Tower of Swallows

Lady of the Lake

Season of Storms



The Malady and Other Stories: An Andrzej Sapkowski Sampler (e-only)



Hussite trilogy

The Tower of Fools

Warriors of God



Translated from original Polish by Danusia Stok