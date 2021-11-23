The Witcher Series Sweepstakes
The Last Wish
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Experience the world of the Witcher like never before with this stunning deluxe hardcover edition of The Last Wish, the book that launched Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series, featuring seven gorgeous new illustrations by seven award-winning artists.
Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long training and a mysterious elixir, have made him a brilliant fighter and a merciless hunter.
Yet he is no ordinary killer. Both revered and hated, he seeks out the vile fiends that ravage the land and attack the innocent, holding the line against the monsters that plague the world.
But not everything monstrous-looking is evil; not everything fair is good . . . and in every fairy tale there is a grain of truth.
Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Last Wish introduced the world to the iconic monster hunter Geralt of Rivia; his beloved ward and the prophesied savior of the world, Ciri; and his ally and true love, the powerful sorceress Yennefer—and they took the world by storm. Since its first publication in Poland almost three decades ago, The Witcher series has become a New York Times and international bestseller, has inspired a hit Netflix show and multiple blockbuster video games, and has transported millions of fans to an epic world of magic and adventure.
Witcher story collections
The Last Wish
Sword of Destiny
Witcher novels
Blood of Elves
The Time of Contempt
Baptism of Fire
The Tower of Swallows
Lady of the Lake
Season of Storms
The Malady and Other Stories: An Andrzej Sapkowski Sampler (e-only)
Hussite trilogy
The Tower of Fools
Warriors of God
Sword of Destiny
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Geralt the Witcher battles monsters, demons and prejudices alike in Sword of Destiny, the second collection of adventures in Andrzej Sapkowski’s groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the Netflix show and the hit video games.
Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long training and a mysterious elixir, have made him a brilliant fighter and a merciless hunter. Yet he is no ordinary killer: his targets are the multifarious monsters and vile fiends that ravage the land and attack the innocent.
Sword of Destiny is the follow up to The Last Wish, and together they are the perfect introduction to a one of a kind fantasy world.
Blood of Elves
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Andrzej Sapkowski, winner of the World Fantasy Award for Life Achievement, created an international phenomenon with his groundbreaking epic fantasy series, The Witcher. Blood of Elves is the first novel in the saga that inspired the Netflix show and the hit video games.
For over a century, humans, dwarves, gnomes, and elves have lived together in relative peace. But times have changed, the uneasy peace is over, and now the races are fighting once again. The only good elf, it seems, is a dead elf.
Geralt of Rivia, the cunning hunter known as the Witcher, has been waiting for the birth of a prophesied child. This child has the power to change the world for good—or for evil.
As the threat of war hangs over the land and the child is hunted for her extraordinary powers, it will become Geralt's responsibility to protect them all. And the Witcher never accepts defeat.
The Time of Contempt
by Andrzej Sapkowski
To protect his ward Ciri, Geralt of Rivia sends her to train with the sorceress Yennefer. But all is not well within the Wizard's Guild in the second novel of the Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games.
Geralt is a Witcher: guardian of the innocent; protector of those in need; a defender in dark times against some of the most frightening creatures of myth and legend.
His task now is to protect Ciri. A child of prophecy, she will have the power to change the world for good or for ill—but only if she lives to use it.
Baptism of Fire
by Andrzej Sapkowski
A deadly coup within the Wizard's Guild leaves the Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, gravely injured, and his ward Ciri missing in the third novel of Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games.
The Wizards Guild has been shattered by a coup, an uprising that has left Geralt seriously injured.
The Witcher is supposed to be a guardian of the innocent, a protector of those in need, a defender against powerful and dangerous monsters that prey on men in dark times. But now that dark times have fallen upon the world, Geralt is helpless until he has recovered.
While war rages across the lands, the future of magic is under threat and those sorcerers who survive are determined to protect it. It's an impossible situation in which to find one girl—Ciri, the heiress to the throne of Cintra—until a rumor places her in the Niflgaard court, preparing to marry the Emperor.
Injured or not, Geralt has a rescue mission on his hands.
The Tower of Swallows
by Andrzej Sapkowski
The world is at war and the prophesied savior is nowhere to be found. The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, races to find her in the fourth novel of Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games.
The world has fallen into war. Ciri, the child of prophecy, has vanished. Hunted by friends and foes alike, she has taken on the guise of a petty bandit and lives free for the first time in her life.
But the net around her is closing. Geralt, the Witcher, has assembled a group of allies including Dandelion, Milva, Regis, and Cahir, to rescue her. Both sides of the war have sent brutal mercenaries to hunt her down. Her crimes have made her famous.
There is only one place left to run. The tower of the swallow is waiting. . .
The Lady of the Lake
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Trapped in a world ruled by the Elves, separated from Geralt and her destiny, Ciri will need all her training as a fighter and sorceress to survive in the fifth novel of the Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski’s groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games.
After walking through the portal in the Tower of Swallows and narrowly escaping death, Ciri finds herself in a completely different world. . . an Elven world. Time does not seem to exist and there are no obvious borders or portals to cross back into her home world. She is trapped.
But this is the child of prophecy, and she will not be defeated. She knows she must escape to finally rejoin the Witcher and his companions—and also to conquer her worst nightmare. Leo Bonhart, the man who chased, wounded, and tortured Ciri, is still on her trail. And the world is still at war.
Season of Storms
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Before he was the guardian of Ciri, the child of destiny, Geralt of Rivia was a legendary swordsman. Join the Witcher as he undertakes a deadly mission in this stand-alone adventure set in the Andrzej Sapkowki’s groundbreaking epic fantasy world that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games.
Geralt of Rivia is a Witcher, one of the few capable of hunting the monsters that prey on humanity. He uses magical signs, potions, and the pride of every Witcher—two swords, steel and silver.
But a contract has gone wrong, and Geralt finds himself without his signature weapons. Now he needs them back, because sorcerers are scheming, and across the world clouds are gathering.
The season of storms is coming. . .
