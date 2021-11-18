The Host with the Most Sweepstakes
Cookies Are Magic
by Maida Heatter
Foreword by Deb Perelman
Whether you are a chocolate chip or an old-fashioned gingersnap, this is the only cookie book you'll ever need -- from one of the best bakers of all time.
Maida Heatter is one of the most trusted and beloved cookbook authors of all time. Her recipes, each a modern classic, have inspired extraordinary bakers such as Dorie Greenspan, Christina Tosi, and Smitten Kitchen's Deb Perelman, whose foreword introduces the joy of Maida's cookies to a new generation.
Maida knew that cookies are the key to happiness, and she always kept them nearby: a fudgy, minty Palm Beach Brownie in her purse, neatly wrapped in cellophane, a batch of Absolutely-the-Positively-Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in the freezer, or a box of delicate brandy snaps ready for an elegant gift.
Now, Cookies Are Magic collects nearly 100 of Maida's very best recipes from her "legendary" (New York Times) 50-year career-her crispiest, crunchiest, and most ooey-gooey cookies, bars, and more.
Developed for foolproof baking by anyone, each recipe is written with Maida's warm but no-nonsense instructions and carries her guarantee that it will work perfectly every time. Filled with classic sugar cookies, tart lemon bars, cookie kisses, and chocolate and peanut butter ripples, this is the only cookie book you will ever need.
The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook
by Jeffrey Eisner
NATIONAL BESTSELLER
The easiest-to-follow Instant Pot cookbook ever: 100 delicious recipes with more than 750 photographs guiding you every step of the way
Jeffrey Eisner's popular Pressure Luck Cooking website and YouTube channel have shown millions of home cooks how to make magic in their Instant Pots. Now Eisner takes the patient, fun, step-by-step approach that made him an online phenomenon and delivers a cookbook of 100 essential dishes that will demystify pressure cooking for Instant Pot users of all abilities--and put an astounding dinner on the table in a flash.
Every flavor-filled recipe in this book is illustrated with clear photographs showing exactly what to do in each step. There are no surprises: no hard-to-find ingredients, no fussy extra techniques, and nothing even the most reluctant cooks can't master in moments. What you see is truly what you get, in delicious and simple dishes such as:
- Mac & Cheese
- Quick Quinoa Salad
- French Onion Chicken
- Eisner's popular Best-Ever Pot Roast
- Ratatouille Stew
- And even desserts such as Bananas Foster and Crème Brulée.
Unf*ckupable
by Zach Golden
Anyone -- even you -- can tackle the fifty new recipes in this irreverent anti-cookbook from the author of What the F*@# Should I Make For Dinner?
Author Zach Golden has curated and honed a collection of dishes that anyone, even you, can make without screwing them up. From his first book, where he approached the dinner question with the endless variety of a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure novel, to two successive titles guiding the aimless masses towards what to drink and what to do with their lives, Golden is the master at telling other people what to do. This next book marries scaled-down kitchen techniques with satisfying outcomes, with a heavy dose of profanity and deadpan humor. Don't f*@# up any of the following:
- Chicken and Rice Soup
- Roasted Vegetable and Bacon Hash
- Fennel, Sausage, and Arugula Pasta
. . . and more, delivering on delicious meals as long as you don't do anything stupid like start a grease fire, cut off a finger, or spill hot pasta water down your pants. Unless, as he says, you're really, really dumb, they're Unf*ckupable.
Wine Isn't Rocket Science
by Ophelie Neiman
Illustrated by Yannis Varoutsikos
This fully illustrated and highly informative guide is an exciting introduction to the world of wine for anyone who has ever wanted to learn but didn't know where to begin.Rocket science is complicated, wine doesn't have to be! With information presented in an easy, illustrated style, and chock-full of the fool-proof and reliable knowledge of a seasoned oenophile, Wine Isn't Rocket Science is the guide you always wished existed. From how grapes are grown, harvested and turned into wine, to judging the color, aroma, and taste of the world's most popular varietals (wine made from a particular grape), to understanding terroir and feeling confident ordering and serving wine at any occasion, this book explains it all in the simplest possible way. Every page, every piece of information, and every detail is illustrated in charming and informative four-color drawings that explain concepts at a glance.Includes detailed information on a vast array of varietals that will help transform a beginner into a connoisseur.
Milk Street Vegetables
by Christopher Kimball
Move vegetables into the center of your plate from the realm of sides and salads with this vegetable-cooking bible of more than 250 full-flavor recipes, from James Beard and IACP award winner Christopher Kimball's Milk Street.Chili-spiked carrots. Skillet-charred Brussels sprouts. Mashed potatoes brightened with harissa and pistachios. These are just three ways to put vegetables in the center of your plate.
Here in the U.S., meat is cheap and has been in the center of the plate for centuries. The rest of the world, however, knows how to approach vegetables, grains and beans not only with respect but with a fresh, lively approach, one that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.
To get a vegetable education, we traveled to Athens to learn how winter vegetable stews could taste light and bright, not hearty and heavy. In Cairo, we tasted eggplant and potatoes that punched up flavor with bold pops of texture from whole spices. And in Puglia, Italy, we had a revelatory bite of zucchini enriched by ricotta cheese and lemon.
This is a world of high-heat roasts, unctuous braises, drizzles of honey, and stir-fries aromatic with ginger and garlic. And with 250 recipes, the possibilities are nearly endless:
- A simple head of cauliflower can become Cauliflower Shawarma, Sichuan Dry-Fried Cauliflower, or Curried Cauliflower Rice with Peas and Cashews
- Humble cabbage travels the world to become Butter-Roasted Cabbage with Citrus, Hazelnuts and Mustard; Hot and Sour Stir-Fried Cabbage; and Thai-Style Coleslaw with Mint and Cilantro
- Mushrooms are transformed into Stir-Fried Mushrooms with Asparagus and Lemon Grass or Miso Soup with Mixed Vegetables and Tofu
- and greens get the Milk Street treatment in dishes like Pozole with Collard Greens; Hot Oil-Flashed Chard with Ginger, Scallions and Chili; and Persian-Style Swiss Chard and Herb Omelet
It’s never too late to get your vegetable PhD.
The Full Plate
by Ayesha Curry
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER
Enjoy family-friendly recipes that are ready in no time, when you've got no time, from New York Times bestselling author, online phenomenon, and TV star Ayesha Curry.
Ayesha Curry knows what it's like to have so much on your plate you can barely think about dinner. But she also knows that finding balance between work and family life starts with gathering around the table to enjoy a home-cooked meal.
The Full Plate brings the best of Ayesha's home kitchen straight to you, with 100 recipes that are flexible and flavorful and come together in less than an hour. You'll find sheet pan dinners and crowd-pleaser pastas, hearty salads and healthy updates to takeout favorites, and fresh spins on classic dishes-plus kid-friendly meals, desserts, and sides (and a few beverages just for the adults).
Recipes include:
- Mushroom Tacos with Avocado Crema
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches
- Crab Bucatini
- Sheet Pan Pork Chops
- Guava Ginger Ice Cream
- Spicy Margaritas, and more