James Patterson Memoir Sweepstakes

James Patterson by James Patterson
by James Patterson
Read by James Patterson
“I felt I was interviewing James Patterson under the highest permissible does of sodium pentothal, the truth serum, for hours—and he spilled the whole story of his truly astonishing life.”—Bob Woodward
How did a kid whose dad lived in the poorhouse become the most successful storyteller in the world?
- On the morning he was born, he nearly died.
- Growing up, he didn’t love to read. That changed.
- He worked at a mental hospital in Massachusetts, where he met the singer James Taylor and the poet Robert Lowell.
- While he toiled in advertising hell, James wrote the ad jingle line “I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us Kid.”
- He once watched James Baldwin and Norman Mailer square off to trade punches at a party.
- He’s only been in love twice. Both times are amazing.
- Dolly Parton once sang “Happy Birthday” to James over the phone. She calls him J.J., for Jimmy James.
- Three American presidents have invited him to golf with them.
James Patterson by James Patterson is the most anticipated memoir of 2022.
