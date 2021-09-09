Dear Evan Hansen Sweepstakes


 

Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel

Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel

by Val Emmich

by Steven Levenson

by Benj Pasek

by Justin Paul

From the show's creators comes the groundbreaking, bestselling novel inspired by the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen and soon to be a major motion picture! 

Dear Evan Hansen,

Today's going to be an amazing day and here's why…

You Will Be Found

You Will Be Found

by Benj Pasek

by Justin Paul

The iconic song from the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen, soon to be a major motion picture, in a beautifully illustrated book with a foreword by the award-winning songwriters.  
When Benj Pasek and Justin Paul set out to write a pivotal song for Dear Evan Hansen, a musical they had been working on for years, they knew it had to be big and emotional and genuine. So they tapped into their main character's loneliness and allowed him to sing his way out of it. The result was "You Will Be Found," a song that sets in motion a moment that goes viral in the world of the show and in turn helps Evan find connection.

Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen

by Steven Levenson

by Benj Pasek

by Justin Paul

The official behind-the-scenes book of the hit musical that won 6 Tony Awards, now also a major motion picture! 
A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Discover More

Broadway green street light sign

Perfect Gifts for Broadway Enthusiasts Missing Broadway

Direct A Broadway Musical, and We’ll Tell You If It Wins a Tony Award

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: THE NOVEL Audiobook to be Voiced by Past and Present Stars of the Hit Broadway Show

The NOVL Blog Default Gray Featured Image

Everything You Need to Know About the DEAR EVAN HANSEN: THE NOVEL Editions

The NOVL Blog, Featured Image for Article: Are you a real Dear Evan Hansen fan? Time to find out!

Are you a real Dear Evan Hansen fan? Time to find out!

All Your Questions About Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel Answered