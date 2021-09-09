Dear Evan Hansen Sweepstakes
Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel
by Val Emmich
by Steven Levenson
by Benj Pasek
by Justin Paul
From the show's creators comes the groundbreaking, bestselling novel inspired by the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen and soon to be a major motion picture!
Dear Evan Hansen,
Today's going to be an amazing day and here's why…
You Will Be Found
by Benj Pasek
by Justin Paul
The iconic song from the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen, soon to be a major motion picture, in a beautifully illustrated book with a foreword by the award-winning songwriters.
When Benj Pasek and Justin Paul set out to write a pivotal song for Dear Evan Hansen, a musical they had been working on for years, they knew it had to be big and emotional and genuine. So they tapped into their main character's loneliness and allowed him to sing his way out of it. The result was "You Will Be Found," a song that sets in motion a moment that goes viral in the world of the show and in turn helps Evan find connection.
Dear Evan Hansen
by Steven Levenson
by Benj Pasek
by Justin Paul
The official behind-the-scenes book of the hit musical that won 6 Tony Awards, now also a major motion picture!
A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.