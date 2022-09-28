Fall Foliage Sweepstakes
Travel books for inspiration
Get inspired, get outdoors, and discover the wild beauty of the United States with Moon USA National Parks. Inside you'll find:
- Coverage of all 63 national parks
- Strategic lists and itineraries
- The best outdoor adventures
- National parks road trips
- Comprehensive planning resources
- Expert advice from former park guide Becky Lomax
- Essential background on climate, terrain, wildlife, history, and safety precautions
- Gorgeous, full-color photos
From that South End gallery you haven’t visited yet to the mountain getaway you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things to Do in Boston.
- Cool things to do in and around the city
- Day trips and weekend getaways
- Experiences broken down by category
- A local's advice
- Inspirational full-color photos throughout
- Easy-to-scan planning tips
From cities with old-world charm to endless family adventures in the great outdoors, experience the best of the Buckeye State with Moon Ohio. Inside you'll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries
- Unique experiences and fun highlights
- The best outdoor adventures
- Expert advice from Columbus local Matthew Caracciolo
- Helpful resources on Covid
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history
From majestic mountaintops to lush forests and untouched wilderness, experience the best of the Smokies with Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Inside you'll find:
- Flexible itineraries
- The best hikes in the Great Smokies
- Experience the outdoors
- Unwind after a day of adventure
- Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, and tours
- Campgrounds, resorts, and more, both inside and outside the park
- Helpful resources on Covid-19
- Planning tips with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Explore the park with nature lover and Smoky Mountains expert Jason Frye
World-class breweries, rugged mountain peaks, and funky college town vibes: dive into the diversity of the Front Range with Moon Denver, Boulder & Colorado Springs. Inside you'll find:
- Flexible itineraries
- The top outdoor adventures
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences
- The best local flavors
- Honest advice from Denver local and lifelong adventurer Mindy Sink
- Helpful resources on Covid-19 and traveling throughout Colorado
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Focused coverage of Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, and surrounding areas
- Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, and history
From the misty mountains in Maine to the coastal charms of Cape Cod, there's no shortage of adventure in New England: Get ready to hit the road with Moon New England Road Trip. Inside you'll find:
- Multiple Routes
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore
- Maps and driving tools
- Local Expertise with lifelong New Englander and road warrior Miles Howard
- Planning Your Trip
- Suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with kids
AudioBooks to listen to on your way
A “sublime” and “radically original” exploration of the Sierra Nevadas, the best mountains on Earth for hiking and camping, from New York Times bestselling novelist Kim Stanley Robinson (—Bill McKibben, Gary Snyder).
The High Sierra is a gorgeous, absorbing immersion in a place, born out of a desire to understand and share one of the greatest rapture-inducing experiences our planet offers. Packed with maps, gear advice, more than 100 breathtaking photos, and much more, it will inspire veteran hikers, casual walkers, and travel readers to prepare for a magnificent adventure.
Less Is Lost
by Andrew Sean Greer
Read by Robert Petkoff
In the follow-up to the “bedazzling, bewitching, and be-wonderful” (NYTBR) best-selling and Pulitzer Prize-winning Less: A Novel, the awkward and lovable Arthur Less returns in an unforgettable road trip across America.
Arthur Less roves across the “Mild Mild West,” through the South and to his mid-Atlantic birthplace, with an ever-changing posse of writerly characters and his trusty duo – a human-like black pug, Dolly, and a rusty camper van nicknamed Rosina. He grows a handlebar mustache, ditches his signature gray suit, and disguises himself in the bolero-and-cowboy-hat costume of a true “Unitedstatesian”… with varying levels of success, as he continues to be mistaken for either a Dutchman, the wrong writer, or, worst of all, a “bad gay.”
With all of the irrepressible wit and musicality that made Less a bestselling, Pulitzer Prize-winning, must-read breakout book, Less Is Lost is a profound and joyous novel about the enigma of life in America, the riddle of love, and the stories we tell along the way.
Adying billionaire matriarch leaks news of her death early so she can examine her legacy—a decision that horrifies her children and inadvertently exposes secrets she has spent a lifetime keeping.
Dava Shastri, one of the world's wealthiest women, has always lived with her sterling reputation in mind. As someone who dedicated her life to the arts and the empowerment of women, Dava expects to read articles lauding her philanthropic work. Instead, her "death" reveals two devastating secrets, truths she thought she had buried forever. And now the whole world knows, including her children.
Trailed
Read by Gabra Zackman
A deep dive into the unsolved murder of two free-spirited young women in the wilderness, a journalist’s obsession—and a new theory of who might have done it.
Intimate, page-turning, and brilliantly reported, Trailed is a love story and a call to justice—and a searching and urgent plea to make wilderness a safe space for women—destined to become a true crime classic.
Normal Family
by Chrysta Bilton
Read by Chrysta Bilton
A riveting, nuanced portrait of unforgettable characters thrown together by chance and DNA, this is a story of nature, nurture, and coming to terms with one's true inheritance.
Bringing us into the fold of a deeply dysfunctional yet fiercely loving clan that is anything but “normal,” this emotional roller coaster of a memoir will make you cry, laugh, and rethink the meaning of family.
The Ballad of Perilous Graves
by Alex Jennings
Read by Gralen Bryant Banks
Music is magic in this vibrant and imaginative debut novel set in a fantastical verison of New Orleans: a battle for the city's soul brews between two young mages, a vengeful wraith, and one powerful song.
Nola is a city full of wonders. A place of sky trolleys and dead cabs, where haints dance the night away and Wise Women help keep the order. To those from Away, Nola might seem strange. To Perilous Graves, it’s simply home. But a storm is brewing, and the Haint of All Haints is awake. Nola’s time might be coming to an end. Unwilling to watch his home be destroyed, Perry will sacrifice everything to save it. Put on your dancing shoes and enjoy this song for New Orleans, the city of music, magic, and dreams.
