AAPI Month Reads Sweepstakes

A New York Times Top Ten Book of the Year and National Book Award finalist, Pachinko is an “extraordinary epic” of four generations of a poor Korean immigrant family as they fight to control their destiny in 20th-century Japan (San Francisco Chronicle).

An instant New York Times bestseller! Troublemaker follows the events of the LA Riots through the eyes of 12-year-old Jordan as he navigates school and family. This book will highlight the unique Korean American perspective.

Join Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot revolution with brand new techniques to level up your favorite plant-based meals. With 150 recipes from a range of global cuisines highlighting an abundance of whole foods, vegetables, and legumes, minimal oil, and no processed ingredients, you’ll use your Instant Pot for everything from breakfasts (Egg Sandwiches) to desserts (yes, cake!) to Richa’s fan favorite regional Indian specialties.

On the verge of realizing her dream of being a doctor, Preeti Patel should be ecstatic. But between the stress of her residency, trying to find a job, and managing her traditional, no-boundaries family, Preeti’s anxiety is through the roof. Relationships and love aren’t even an option. Fortunately, Preeti’s finally found a new place to stay . . . only to discover that her new roommate is her ex.

From a “must-read voice in romance” (Christina Lauren, New York Times bestselling author) comes a charming opposites-attract romance about two lonely hearts discovering that love doesn’t always go according to plan.

For fans of Morgan Matson’s Save the Date comes a charming novel about one teen’s summer tackling disasters including, but not limited to, family, romance, and weather—as she plans her sister’s Bollywood-style Indian wedding.

A Chinese American assassin sets out to rescue his kidnapped wife and exact revenge on her abductors in this New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice: a twist on the classic western from “an astonishing new voice” (Jonathan Lethem).

Set in modern Shanghai, a debut by a Chinese-American writer about a prodigal son whose unexpected return forces his newly wealthy family to confront painful secrets and unfulfilled promises.