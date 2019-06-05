No One Believes Me by K. A. Webb

The Fletchers had heard rumours, but that wasn’t enough to stop them from buying the house. From the moment they saw it they knew it was the home they wanted and there was nothing in the world that could stop them from feeling that way. Jessica didn’t feel the same way. From the moment she heard about the ghost she was scared. It was the only logical way to feel, as far as she was concerned, because she knew much more about them than her parents did. She was ‘the weird one’ in the family, who was interested in unusual things and she knew there was a chance the ghost was more than a ghost. When she moved into the room that her parents had designated hers she could feel the malice from the very beginning – and there was nothing she could do to convince her parents they should move. No matter what she said they truly believed the house was perfect.

Neither of them believed Jessica when she told them things had been moving in her room. The ghost wanted them all out. If Jessica had a choice she would have done as the ghost wanted, but it wasn’t her decision. She would have moved out herself, if she wasn’t scared of leaving her two youngest brothers alone with whoever it was that was haunting them, because she was the one they went to with the stories of what had happened to them and their things. Both of them knew she would believe her. Together the three of them, because neither her twelve-year-old or fifteen-year-old brothers had dealt with the ghost, tried to work out how they were going to convince their parents the ghost existed.

It was that night Jessica felt a hand being pressed down over her mouth and nose, so she couldn’t breathe. She tried to grab the hand, but that was impossible, and when she opened her mouth to scream a sock was shoved into it. Obviously the ghost was not just a ghost. They were dealing with a poltergeist and it must have been there for a while to be able to do what it had done to her. Fortunately its strength faded before it could kill her. Trembling, unable to believe what had just happened, she went to go downstairs. As she put her hand on the banister she felt the poltergeist push her. If it hadn’t tried to hurt her before it might have managed to make her tumble down the full flight, but she was lucky enough to catch herself before she fell too far.

When she looked at Jessica was certain she could see the face of a girl. That was something she decided she was going to look up as soon as possible. Her parents, who must have heard her tumble, were there in seconds, and then she couldn’t see the girl any longer. “What happened, Jess?” Her mum gently stroked the hair off her face and Jessica wondered if it was possible for the two of them to see the terror in her eyes. Dealing with a poltergeist neither of her parents believed in wasn’t an easy thing to do. “Did you trip?”

Jessica laughed, because if she hadn’t she knew she would have cried. “No, I didn’t.” She knew she was still trembling, unable to stop herself, and she tried to find the words once again to tell her parents the truth. “I was pushed.”

Her parents looked at each other. It was her dad who spoke, her mum just shook her head, both of them with sadness in their eyes. “Do you really hate this house that much?”

Sighing, she brushed her shaking her through her hair. “I don’t hate the house.” She liked it and wished she could feel the same way about it they did, but the ghost was a real problem for her. “Can we call in an exorcist?”

Laughter filled the air and Jessica knew she was the only one who could hear it. She didn’t know why the poltergeist was laughing, not for certain, but she got the feeling it was because someone had tried to exorcise it before. Maybe it wouldn’t work. Jessica didn’t really care – what she wanted was for someone neutral to come into the house and tell her parents that she wasn’t imagining things. The house really was haunted. Eventually her father nodded. “I’ll look into it.” He looked at her. “It’s not like you to make up stories like this and after tonightâ€¦” He shook his head. “I’m beginning to think we should have listened to you from the beginning.”

“What happened?”

They looked at each other again before her father shook his head. “Nothing I could say is definitely a ghost of some kind being trapped in this house, but there have been some strange things happened to the two of us as well.”

“As we both love this house we’ve done out best to ignore it all. It’s just not that simple.” Jessica’s mum shrugged. “What with three of our children telling us there’s something weird about this place and our own discomfort it’s time we stopped sticking our heads in the sand. Our only option is to accept there might be someone unusual happening.”

Unable to stop herself she breathed a deep sigh of relief. “You don’t know how much better I feel hearing you say that.” She reached out and took hold of both their hands. “Look into getting an exorcist – even though I don’t think it’s going to do much good it will help all of us to have a third party here to tell us if we’re imagining things or not.”