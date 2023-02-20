Strawberry Heart Hand Pies



by Cynthia Graubart in Recipes

Show your love with heart-shaped hand pies as a valentine for any day of the year.

These heart–shaped hand pies from Strawberry Love are the perfect-sized sweet treat to share with someone you love (no need to wait for Valentine’s Day).

This recipe makes about ten 2 ½-­inch hand pies.

Ingredients

1 package (2-count) refrigerated piecrusts

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ cup finely diced fresh strawberries

All-­purpose flour, for dusting the work surface

1 egg white, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon water

Decorating sugar or other large-­grain sugar

Directions

Let the piecrusts rest at room temperature for about 15 minutes, or according to package directions. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk together the granulated sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add the strawberries and toss to coat. Lightly flour a work surface. Gently roll out the piecrusts. Using a 2 ½-­inch-­long heart-­shaped cookie cutter, cut hearts out of both crusts (about 20 hearts total). Move half of the heart crusts to the prepared baking sheet, spacing them 1 to 2 inches apart. Using a small heart-­shaped cutter, cut out a center heart from each of the remaining hearts. Discard these little centers or sprinkle with sugar and bake along with the hand pies for a cook’s treat. Place 1 rounded teaspoonful of the strawberry mixture in the center of each heart on the baking sheet. Dampen the edges of the hearts with a fingertip dipped in water and top with the remaining hearts that have the cut-­outs, pressing the edges to seal. Crimp the edges with a fork. Whisk the egg white and water together in a small bowl. Brush the pies with the egg wash. Sprinkle with decorating sugar and freeze the pies for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Bake the pies for about 20 minutes, until lightly browned. Cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Excerpted from Strawberry Love © Cynthia Graubart. Photo © Keller and Keller Photography.

Cynthia Graubart Cynthia Graubart is a James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, a cooking teacher, and a culinary television producer whose books include Zucchini Love, Strawberry Love, and Blueberry Love.… See Bio