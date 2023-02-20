Strawberry Heart Hand Pies
by Cynthia Graubart in Recipes
Show your love with heart-shaped hand pies as a valentine for any day of the year.
These heart–shaped hand pies from Strawberry Love are the perfect-sized sweet treat to share with someone you love (no need to wait for Valentine’s Day).
This recipe makes about ten 2 ½-inch hand pies.
Ingredients
- 1 package (2-count) refrigerated piecrusts
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- ½ cup finely diced fresh strawberries
- All-purpose flour, for dusting the work surface
- 1 egg white, lightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon water
- Decorating sugar or other large-grain sugar
Directions
- Let the piecrusts rest at room temperature for about 15 minutes, or according to package directions. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Whisk together the granulated sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add the strawberries and toss to coat.
- Lightly flour a work surface. Gently roll out the piecrusts. Using a 2 ½-inch-long heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut hearts out of both crusts (about 20 hearts total). Move half of the heart crusts to the prepared baking sheet, spacing them 1 to 2 inches apart. Using a small heart-shaped cutter, cut out a center heart from each of the remaining hearts. Discard these little centers or sprinkle with sugar and bake along with the hand pies for a cook’s treat.
- Place 1 rounded teaspoonful of the strawberry mixture in the center of each heart on the baking sheet. Dampen the edges of the hearts with a fingertip dipped in water and top with the remaining hearts that have the cut-outs, pressing the edges to seal. Crimp the edges with a fork.
- Whisk the egg white and water together in a small bowl. Brush the pies with the egg wash. Sprinkle with decorating sugar and freeze the pies for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Bake the pies for about 20 minutes, until lightly browned. Cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Excerpted from Strawberry Love © Cynthia Graubart. Photo © Keller and Keller Photography.
Cynthia Graubart
Cynthia Graubart is a James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, a cooking teacher, and a culinary television producer whose books include Zucchini Love, Strawberry Love, and Blueberry Love.… See Bio
