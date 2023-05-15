Soap Crafting: Advice from The Soap Queen and a Sneak Peek at Her New Book

One of Storey’s Facebook friends and fellow crafter asked,

“How can I add Lavender buds to my melt & pour soaps without the buds turning dark and looking as though I added bugs to my soap?”

We reached out to The Soap Queen, Anne-Marie Faiola, author of our upcoming book Soap Crafting (releasing August 2013) for advice.

Anne-Marie responded,

“Unfortunately, there’s nothing that you can do to prevent any flowers or herbs from going brown in your soap. Anything that used to be alive will eventually change color when it’s cut off from oxygen. Just plan on the herbs turning brown and plan your project around earthy and muted colors. Or just sprinkle the herbs on top for decoration. Check out this episode of Soap Queen TV for more tips.”