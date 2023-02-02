How to Half Double Crochet into the Back Bump (VIDEO) by Edie Eckman in Crafts

Blanket stitch worked along the edge of woven fabric becomes the foundation for adding a beautifully executed decorative crochet border.

Working into the back bump (sometimes called the “third loop”) of a single crochet forces the top two loops of the single crochet forward. This creates a series of horizontal Vs along the top surface of the border. It adds a nice dimension to the fabric and closely resembles a surface chain stitch.

Here’s a video tutorial to help you get a handle on how crocheting into the back bump is done.

You can see this technique at work in the yellow row of border #21 from my book, Every Which Way Crochet Borders, below:

Photo by John Polak, excerpted from Every Which Way Crochet Borders

To create this border yourself, simply follow the instructions — or the corresponding stitch diagram — below.

Base rnd (blue row, in photo), each side: Any multiple.

Begin 2 sts to left of corner st.

Rnd 1 (green row): Ch1, sc in each st around, placing 3 sc in each corner st, join with slip st to first sc.

Rnd 2 (yellow row): Ch2 (counts as hdc), hdc in back bump of each sc around, placing 3 hdc in each corner st, join with slip st to top of ch-2. Fasten off.

Rnd 3 (outermost green row): Slip st in each hdc around, join with slip st in first slip st. Fasten off.

Border #21 diagram by Karen Manthey, excerpted from Every Which Way Crochet Borders



