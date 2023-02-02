How to Crochet into Fabric (VIDEO) by Edie Eckman in Crafts

Blanket stitch worked along the edge of woven fabric becomes the foundation for adding a beautifully executed decorative crochet border.

The design of a crochet border is important, but the execution of that border is equally important. Although it’s tempting to start crocheting your fancy border directly onto your main fabric, it’s a good idea to set a foundation by working a base round or row first. This base round will stabilize the edge and create a smooth surface on which to set your decorative stitches. It also sets up the stitch multiple for the first row of the border design and establishes corner stitches.

In instances when you’re working a border into a woven fabric, experimentation is key. Edges of the woven fabric must be finished in some way to prevent raveling. On lightweight commercial fabric, such as the fabric in this video, trim selvedges first, then fold and press a narrow single or double hem along all edges and sew in place. Then you can work blanket stitch into the fabric and use those stitches as a base for the crochet.

TEXT EXCERPTED AND ADAPTED FROM EVERY WHICH WAY CROCHET BORDERS © 2017 BY EDITH L. ECKMAN. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Share This 9781612127408

Lea Redmond Edie Eckman is the author of Connect the Shapes Crochet Motifs, Around the Corner Crochet Borders, Beyond the Square Crochet Motifs, The Crochet Answer Book, and… See Bio