How to Crochet a Pair of Earrings
How to Crochet a Pair of Earrings
by Lea Redmond in Crafts
These striking hoop earrings are a fun way to personalize any look and the perfect project when you’re craving a quick and satisfying craft activity.
If you are already familiar with crochet, these earrings are quick project that yields amazing results — thread crochet over purchased 2-inch hoops. You can make a pair for every color in your wardrobe.
YARN
- Cotton crochet thread size 10
CROCHET HOOK
- Steel US 6 (1.6 mm) or the size you need to obtain the correct gauge
MOTIF GAUGE
- 1¾” in diameter before joining to hoop
OTHER SUPPLIES
- 2″ hoop earrings (a front hinge works best)
- Embroidery needle
Pattern Essentials
Puff st (Yo, insert hook into indicated ch-1 space, yo, pull loop through to front of work) five times, yo and pull through all but 1 loop on hook, yo and pull through remaining 2 loops on hook. Note: If you have trouble pulling through the puff stitches, make your yarn overs looser by holding your hook a little farther away from the work.
Working into the back of the chain:
With the WS of the chain facing, insert hook into the bumps on the back of the chain. Note: The RS of the chain is a series of horizontal Vs.
CROCHETING THE MOTIF
Row 1 (WS): Ch 16; working into the back of the ch, hdc in the 3rd ch from hook (first 2 ch sts count as first hdc), hdc in each ch across, turn. You now have 15 sts.
Row 2 (RS): Ch 5, skip first 7 hdc, (tr, ch 5, tr) in next hdc, ch 5, skip next 6 hdc, slip st into top of ch-2 at end of row, turn.
Row 3 (WS): Ch 4, skip ch-5 space, dc in next tr, ch 1, (dc into next ch, ch 1) five times, dc in next tr, ch 4, slip st in ch st at end of row, turn.
Row 4 (RS): Ch 4, skip (ch-space, dc), (puff st in next space, picot-4) six times, ch 4, slip st ch st at end of row. Do not fasten off.
ATTACHING THE MOTIF TO THE HOOP
Place the motif inside the hoop with the working yarn coming out from the back of the hoop. Sc around hoop and motif to join them together as follows: With RS of motif facing, work 3 sc sts into the side of the motif working toward the top of the hoop; work 15 sc sts around hoop, ending at the top of the earring; fasten off.
Starting at top (on other side of hinged post), work 15 sc sts around hoop. Now make 3 sc sts into the other side of motif, work 10 sc around hoop, sc in next picot, (work 5 sc around hoop, sc into next picot) five times, work 10 sc around hoop, slip st to first sc around hoop to join. Fasten off. Weave in the ends.
TEXT ADAPTED FROM CROCHET ONE-SKEIN WONDERS® EDITED BY JUDITH DURANT AND EDIE ECKMAN AND EXCERPTED FROM STOREY’S CURIOUS COMPENDIUM OF PRACTICAL AND OBSCURE SKILLS © 2020 BY STOREY PUBLISHING, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Lea Redmond
Storey Publishing, located in North Adams, Massachusetts, specializes in books on natural health and wellness, farming, sustainability, food, gardening, crafts, nature, and children’s activities.
Related Reads
Crochet One-Skein Wonders®
Edited by Judith Durant
Edited by Edie Eckman
How to Crochet
by Sara Delaney
The Crochet Answer Book, 2nd Edition
by Edie Eckman
Beyond the Square Crochet Motifs
by Edie Eckman
Design Your Own Crochet Projects
by Sara Delaney