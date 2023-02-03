Drawing Nature (Even Indoors) by Julia Rothman in How-To’s

Put pencil or pen to paper and sketch the natural world with how-to tips from Nature Anatomy series author and illustrator Julia Rothman.

Hi everyone,

There are so many moments when we find ourselves waiting. In those moments, I try to be always observing. Drawing has led me to explore the world in a deeper way. It might do the same for you.

I thought it would be fun to offer a few simple step-by-step guides for drawing a frog, a bird, and a butterfly. My anatomy diagrams can help you identify some of these animals’ features as you work. These guides are just starting points. You should try sketching directly from nature, if you can, or by looking out your window if you’re homebound. I encourage you to post your drawings and hashtag them #drawnatureanatomy so I can share them online.

Drawing has always been a calming escape for me. I hope you can find some enjoyment in trying it out.

Sending virtual hugs.

Frog

[Download the How to Draw a Frog PDF here.]

Bird

[Download the How to Draw a Bird PDF here.]

[Download the How to Draw a Butterfly PDF here.]

ILLUSTRATIONS AND HOW-TO TEXT EXCERPTED FROM NATURE ANATOMY NOTEBOOK © 2019 BY JULIA ROTHMAN. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

