DIY Lip Balm and Butter for Kissable Moments by Stephanie L. Tourles in Health & Well-being

Pucker up with easy recipes for moisturizing make-at-home lip treatments that keep your kisser soft and supple.

The act of kissing is one of life’s most wondrous, meaningful, and intimate pleasures. It can express “like,” “love,” or “lust” without saying a thing. And really, is there anything better than kissing for keeping romance alive?

Your lips, unlike the rest of your skin, do not contain any sebaceous (oil) or sweat glands and therefore cannot moisturize themselves; they constantly need lubrication from an outside source.

If the lip tissue is damaged from heat, cold, matte lipsticks, dry air, smoking, sunburn, windburn, or topical or oral medications, your natural supplies of lubrication will not be sufficient to prevent your lips from becoming dry, cracked, or rough. To keep your smoocher comfortable, conditioned, kissably soft, and inviting, try one of the following totally natural lip-pampering formulas. Take heart: all of the ingredients are edible, without a slick of petroleum jelly in sight. So pucker up, baby!

Fruity-Minty Kissing Balm

Intensify your lip-lockin’ pleasure with this silky-textured, emollient lip balm. It delivers a succulent blend of sweet fruit and mint. Note that the recipe calls for refined shea butter; you can use unrefined shea butter, but its stronger fragrance and flavor will tend to mask the fruity-minty aroma and taste.



Makes about ¼ cup (four ½-ounce containers)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon sunflower or almond oil (or your favorite neutral oil)

1 teaspoon castor oil

2 teaspoons refined shea butter

1 teaspoon beeswax

1 teaspoon raw honey

8 drops sweet orange essential oil (see variation below)

4 drops spearmint essential oil

Directions

Combine the sunflower oil, castor oil, shea butter, beeswax, and honey in a very small saucepan or double boiler and warm over low heat until the solids are just melted. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly for a few minutes, stirring a few times to blend. Add the sweet orange and spearmint essential oils, then steadily beat the mixture with a small spoon for a minute or two, until it begins to thicken slightly and becomes opaque. (This ensures that the water-based honey is thoroughly incorporated.) Slowly pour the liquid balm into storage containers (I like ½-ounce jars or tins). Cap and label, then set aside for 4 hours to let the ingredients synergize and the balm thicken. For maximum aroma and taste, use within 1 year.

To Use:

To keep your lips in tip-top condition, apply throughout the day, as desired, or before and after some passionate kissing.

Variation:

As a tasty alternative, use either cherry or strawberry flavoring oil instead of the sweet orange essential oil. Add the flavoring oil to taste, blending it in 1 drop at a time. A little goes a long way!

Cocoa-Chai “Kiss ’n’ Make Up” Lip Butter

For a soft, comfortable, kissable smoocher, pamper your lips with this creamy, scentual, gently stimulating lip butter. Be sure to slick some on your partner’s lips, too!



Makes about ¼ cup (four ½-ounce containers)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons sunflower or almond oil (or your favorite neutral oil)

2 teaspoons castor base oil

1 tablespoon cocoa butter

1 teaspoon beeswax

6 drops vanilla (CO 2 ) essential oil

) essential oil 5 drops ginger essential oil

4 drops cardamom essential oil

Directions

Combine the sunflower oil, castor oil, cocoa butter, and beeswax in a very small saucepan or double boiler, and warm over low heat until the solids are just melted. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly for a few minutes, stirring a few times to blend. Add the vanilla, ginger, and cardamom essential oils and stir again to thoroughly incorporate. Slowly pour the liquid butter into storage containers (I like ½-ounce jars or tins). Cap and label, then set aside for 6 hours to synergize and thicken completely. For maximum aroma and taste, use within 1 year.

To Use:

To keep lips in tip-top condition, apply throughout the day, as desired, or before and after some passionate kissing.

