Botanical Bug Spray for Chickens by Melissa Caughey in Farm Animals, Horses & Pets

A homemade anti-flea and -tick spray for dogs that works beautifully on chickens, too.

Photo © Keller + Keller Photography, excerpted from A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Chickens

My dog groomers turned me on to a homemade bug spray for dogs. They swore that if we sprayed our dog right before heading out for hikes in the woods, this spray would repel ticks and fleas. Well, it worked so beautifully, I decided to try it on the chickens! It seems to help them, too.

When spraying this on your chickens, be sure to avoid the head and eyes. Apply only to the back, chest, under the wings, and on their fluffy bottoms. All of these ingredients and a spray bottle can most likely be found at your local natural food store.

Botanical Bug Spray for Chickens

Use this spray when your flock (and your dog!) are out and about wandering the yard and gardens.

Ingredients

5 drops lavender essential oil

10 drops citronella essential oil

8 ounces distilled water

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients in a small light-proof spray bottle, preferably aluminum. Shake well before applying to your dog or chickens.

Text and recipe excerpted from A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Chickens © 2015 by Melissa Caughey. Photo © Keller + Keller Photography. All rights reserved.

Art excerpted from Backpack Explorer: Bird Watch

Share This: 9781612124186

Melissa Caughey Melissa Caughey is the author of Chicken Wisdom Frame-Ups and the best-selling books How to Speak Chicken and A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Chickens. She is a backyard… See Bio

Related Reads 9781612120874 – Chicken Games & Puzzles

9781580174916 – Keep Chickens!

9781612120133 – The Chicken Health Handbook, 2nd Edition

9781603425612 – The Chicken Encyclopedia