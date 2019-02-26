8 Great Harry Potter Gift Ideas
If you’re on a spellbinding quest to find cool Harry Potter gift ideas for the witches and wizards in your life, look no further! Whether you’re saving the world with a Time-Turner necklace or finding magical merch for your favorite fan, these Harry Potter wands, toys, and accessories will delight Muggles and magical folk of all ages.
The Best Harry Potter Gifts for Kids and Adults:
Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Sticker Book
by Running Press
Recreate the magic of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with this one-of-a-kind miniature castle replica. Featuring a flickering light, a 16-page sticker book, and eight full-color photos from the films, this fantastic fortress is the perfect Harry Potter gift for fans and collectors—and a desk accessory guaranteed to make you smile.
Harry Potter Talking Dobby and Collectible Book
“Dobby is free!” Hear the most memorable quotes from everyone’s favorite house-elf with this adorable and intricate talking collectible. Small but mighty, Dobby is three inches tall and comes with a 48-book page of quotes and full-color photography. Whether you’re looking for a Harry Potter novelty gift or a stocking stuffer for your favorite S.P.E.W. member, Dobby will delight your friends and family year-round.
Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat and Sticker Book
Not Slytherin, not Slytherin . . . get sorted into Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin with this great Harry Potter gift for kids of all ages. Press the button to find out your fate or decorate your bookshelf with this cute collectible that features a 16-page sticker book and the Sorting Hat voice from the film.
Harry Potter Wizard's Wand with Sticker Book
The wand chooses the wizard: give your favorite fan a replica of Harry Potter’s most iconic item with this unique gift that lights up and includes a wooden stand. Imagine practicing Defense Against the Dark Arts or casting your favorite spell with the wizardly wand of the Boy Who Lived.
Harry Potter Hedwig Owl Kit and Sticker Book
Edited by Running Press
Let your imagination take flight with this charming replica of Harry Potter’s feathered friend. Featuring a cage and a sticker set, this deluxe keepsake is the perfect gift for the Harry Potter fans and animal lovers in your life. Whether you’re decorating your Christmas tree or looking for a charming companion, this perfectly sized snowy owl is sure to be a special addition to your collection.
Harry Potter Time Turner Sticker Kit
by Running Press
Capture the sands of time with this must-have Harry Potter accessory featuring rotating inner rings and a functional hourglass, just like the Time Turner necklace Hermione used in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Three turns should do it. Good luck.
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Sticker Kit
Celebrate Quidditch and capture the elusive Golden Snitch with this perfectly sized collectible perfect for any Harry Potter fan. With detachable wings and a wooden stand, this Snitch and sticker set from the wizarding world is a great catch for Seekers everywhere.
Harry Potter: Collectible Quidditch Set
Edited by Running Press
Get the perfect gift for the Quidditch fan in your life with this one-of-a-kind keepsake that includes a Quaffle, two Bludgers, a Snitch, a poster, and a beautifully detailed trunk, which doubles as a keepsake box. Use the lock and key to protect your collection or display it proudly on your desk or bookshelf.
