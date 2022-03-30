Magical Mini Book Giveaway from RP Mystic
Start your magical life. Enhance what’s already within you. And build your witchy library. Right now, enter for your chance to win a collection of our most cherished magical mini books. These eight tiny treasures offer enchanting introductions to dreams, crystals, essential oils, chakras, and more – and they all fit in the palm of your hand!
Crystals
by Nikki Van De Car
Illustrated by Anisa Makhoul
Dreams
Illustrated by Mara Penny
Explore the magic of dream interpretation in this fully-illustrated, A-to-Z guide to the symbols and their meanings.
Essential Oils
by Cerridwen Greenleaf
Discover the perennially popular subject of essential oils from A to Z in this small, elegant, and beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.
Divination
by Ivy O’Neil
Discover the world of divining the future in this enchanted, illustrated introduction to the magical art of fortune telling.
Chakras
by Nikki Van De Car
Discover the essential power of the seven chakras, including their colors, sounds, and key rituals, in this beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.
Auras
by Nikki Van De Car
Discover the meaning and mystery of auras, including their colors, visualization techniques, and magical rituals, in this beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.
Astrology
by Ivy O’Neil
Illustrated by Bárbara Malagoli
Explore the secrets of the stars in this beautiful, illustrated introduction to horoscopes and the signs of the zodiac.
Palm Reading
by Dennis Fairchild
Illustrated by Katie Vernon
Explore the magic and the mystery of palm reading in this fully-illustrated guide to the ancient art.