Magical Mini Book Giveaway from RP Mystic

Start your magical life. Enhance what’s already within you. And build your witchy library. Right now, enter for your chance to win a collection of our most cherished magical mini books. These eight tiny treasures offer enchanting introductions to dreams, crystals, essential oils, chakras, and more – and they all fit in the palm of your hand!

 

 

Crystals

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Anisa Makhoul

Discover the power of crystals, from common stones to sacred rituals, in this enchantingly illustrated miniature guidebook.

Dreams

Illustrated by Mara Penny

Explore the magic of dream interpretation in this fully-illustrated, A-to-Z guide to the symbols and their meanings.

Essential Oils

by Cerridwen Greenleaf

Discover the perennially popular subject of essential oils from A to Z in this small, elegant, and beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.

Divination

by Ivy O’Neil

Discover the world of divining the future in this enchanted, illustrated introduction to the magical art of fortune telling.

Chakras

by Nikki Van De Car

Discover the essential power of the seven chakras, including their colors, sounds, and key rituals, in this beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.

Auras

by Nikki Van De Car

Discover the meaning and mystery of auras, including their colors, visualization techniques, and magical rituals, in this beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.

Astrology

by Ivy O’Neil

Illustrated by Bárbara Malagoli

Explore the secrets of the stars in this beautiful, illustrated introduction to horoscopes and the signs of the zodiac. 

Palm Reading

by Dennis Fairchild

Illustrated by Katie Vernon

Explore the magic and the mystery of palm reading in this fully-illustrated guide to the ancient art.

