It’s the Most Wonderful Time for Cookbooks

I take great pleasure in sitting down at my kitchen counter with my wife and planning out our holiday menus. We are both introverts and generally, we don’t like going out or having to put on real pants. But suddenly, in the days leading up to the holidays, our minds turn to party planning, and we concoct a menu for every imagined party. Our intentions are good, even hospitable, but alas, in the end, we gobble up the foods ourselves.

But you don’t have to be like us! With the help of these fantastic new cookbooks, you can host splendid parties and cook fabulous meals all season long. It’s up to you whether to share with others or to continue to eat alone in the light of your refrigerator while wearing sweatpants (it’s fun, trust me!).