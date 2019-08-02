7 Books & Brews Pairings: Reading Recommendations and the Craft Beer that Complements Your #TBR

Celebrate weekends with a good book and a great craft beer. Not sure what to pair with that new novel, sizzling thriller, or immersive biography? Whatever reading mood you’re in, The Seven Moods of Craft Beer’s Adrian Tierney-Jones (Beer Writer of the Year and author) has a selection that matches your mood and pairs brilliantly with a craft beer. Pick your mood from the list below, or light on a book you’ve loved, and savor the craft beer selection ideal for your #TBR.

Feeling Social: Grab James Joyce’s Ulysses—the perfect brew for this the garrulous gargeler is Neck Oil from Beavertown.

Feeling Adventurous: Pair Thomas Wolfe’s Of Time and the River with Buoy IPA, sipped at its home alongside the Columbia River in Astoria and merge yourself in the tale of Eugene Gant as he leaves Harvard, lives in New York and travels to Europe.

Feeling Poetic: Dip into Goethe’s The Sorrows of Young Werther—imbibe freely of Schonramer’s Saphir Bock, while indulging in the romantic despair of the book’s (anti-) hero.

Feeling Bucolic: Thomas Hardy’s Far from the Madding Crowd—turn the pages of this classic novel with a glass of Elgoods Coolship to hand, a beer that is brewed in the rural fastness of the English Fens.

Feeling Imaginative: Get real with García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude—the classic of magical realism with Jester King’s barrel aged sour with added grapes Biere de blanc du Bois.

Feeling Social: MFK Fisher’s Consider the Oyster is all about oysters—what better beer to drink alongside this than Deschutes Black Butte Porter.

Feeling Contemplative: Charles Dickens’ Little Dorrit—chose a wet and windy night, your favorite armchair and a bottle or two of Sierra Nevada’s Big Foot barley wine and take your time with my favorite Dickens’ novel.