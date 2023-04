Amy Pine is a Gilmore Girls aficionado, which comes as no surprise when you meet the mother-daughter duo of her latest novel The Bloom Girls. We put Amy to the test to recommend romance novels based on Gilmore Girls characters. Tag us on social @ReadForeverPub and @AJ_Pine to let us know who your favorite Gilmore Girls character is and what you think of your recommendation!

Choose a Gilmore Girls character, get a book rec!Fans of the TV show Gilmore Girls will adore The Bloom Girls by Amy Pine. It shares the signature mother/daughter relationship and banter that makes the show so special. Plus, Amy is the biggest Gilmore Girls fan herself and has shared the perfect romance novel recommendations based on YOUR favorite characters.Purchase your copy of The Bloom Girls here.Your book recommendation is...Mermaid Inn by Jenny Holiday!Lorelai Gilmore realizes a lifelong dream when she, Sookie, and Michel revamp the old Independence Inn and turn it into the Dragonfly Inn. Holiday's Eve Abbott might be a little more resistant to returning Matchmaker Bay after inheriting the Mermaid Inn, but this small-town romance has all the Stars Hollow vibes along with a rekindled first love!Your book recommendation is...Must Love Cowboys by Carly Bloom! If there's one thing we know about Rory Gilmore, it's that the girl is well read with a whopping 408 books mentioned that she read throughout the series and revival, which is why Bloom's Alice Martin—a librarian who helps dyslexic cowboy Beau Montgomery improve his reading skills—is the perfect match! Your book recommendation is...How to Catch a Duke by Grace Burrowes!Emily Gilmore is the matriarch of The Gilmore Girls, and for good reason. She is the epitome of strength and growth, much like Abigail Abbott, "a woman with the dignity and determination of a duchess and the courage of a lioness." Need I say more? Abigail and Stephen's story is a must for all our Emily Gilmores out there!Your book recommendation is...Life's Too Short by Abby Jimenez!Luke Danes unexpectedly becomes a parent not once but twice—first when he takes in his sister's troubled son, Jess, and later when he finds out he has a biological daughter, April. He can totally relate to Jimenez's Vanessa, a heroine determined to live every day to the fullest only to become the surprise guardian to her half-sister's baby and falling for the hot lawyer/baby whisperer next door. Your book recommendation is...Renegade Cowboy by Sara Richardson!Rory know she shouldn't fall for the bad boy, Jess, just like Cassidy Greer knows that cowboys like Levi Cortez are nothing but trouble. But doesn't that make the romance all the more fun, when the heroine tames the seemingly untamable? Your book recommendation is...A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins!If Paris Geller existed in Victorian England, she surely would have been someone like Lady Katherine Bascomb, a whip smart newspaper reporter who teams up with Detective Inspector Andrew Eversham to catch a killer lurking in 1865 London!Your book recommendation is...How Sweet it Is by Dylan Newton!If there's one thing Logan Huntzberger did for Rory Gilmore, it was help her step outside her comfort zone, starting with the Life and Death Brigade umbrella jump! So what better pairing than a book where wedding planner Kate Sweet steps outside her comfort zone to plan a book launch for Drake Matthews, a best-selling horror author? Your book recommendation is...Accidentally Engaged by Farah Heron!Sookie is Stars Hollow's chef extraordinaire, so of course she deserves a book worthy of her foodie expertise. And because Sookie and Jackson's romance is also food related—between chef and produce supplier—Heron's book is the perfect pairing as Reena and Nadim—the perfect Muslim husband she refuses to like because her parents picked him out for her—pretend to be engaged so that bread-baker Reena can compete in a couple's cooking competition for the prize of her dreams. Your book recommendation is...First Love, Take Two by Sajni Patel!Whether you were #teamdean, #teamjess, or #teamlogan, there's no denying that Dean Forester was Rory Gilmore's first love. And don't you just love a second chance romance with a first love? That's what you'll get with Preeti and Daniel's story!Tell us your favorite Gilmore Girls character!