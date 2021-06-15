</p> <section> <h2> <h2> <p style="text-align:center;">Choose a Character from Shadow and Bone, Get a Character Just Like Them!</p> </h2> </h2> <p>If you are anything like me, finishing a new TV or book series prompts a week of doom and gloom before you can figure out what to get hooked on next. So if you are in the midst of your Shadow and Bone blues, do not fret! Pick your favorite Shadow and Bone character and discover a character just like them.</p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Nicasia</strong></h2> </h2> <p><p>This shouldn’t need too much explanation. These two bullies both have a real penchant for violence. And where does most of their bullying nastiness stem from? <em>Jealousy.</em></p> <h2><em> </em></h2> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/cruelprince" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Cruel Prince</a> </em>by Holly Black</h2> <p>Of course I want to be like them. They’re beautiful as blades forged in some divine fire. They will live forever.</p> <p>And Cardan is even more beautiful than the rest. I hate him more than all the others. I hate him so much that sometimes when I look at him, I can hardly breathe.</p> <p>Jude was seven years old when her parents were murdered and she and her two sisters were stolen away to live in the treacherous High Court of Faerie. Ten years later, Jude wants nothing more than to belong there, despite her mortality. But many of the fey despise humans. Especially Prince Cardan, the youngest and wickedest son of the High King.</p> <p>To win a place at the Court, she must defy him–and face the consequences.</p> <p>In doing so, she becomes embroiled in palace intrigues and deceptions, discovering her own capacity for bloodshed. But as civil war threatens to drown the Courts of Faerie in violence, Jude will need to risk her life in a dangerous alliance to save her sisters, and Faerie itself.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Ligeia</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Two mother figures with more to them than meets the eye? Ummm… hello. <em>Definitely</em> Baghra and Ligeia.</p> <h2><em> </em></h2> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/daughterofsparta" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Daughter of Sparta</a> </em>by Claire M. Andrews</h2> <p>Sparta forged her into a deadly weapon. Now the Gods need her to save the world.</p> <p>Seventeen-year-old Daphne has spent her entire life honing her body and mind into that of a warrior, hoping to be accepted by the unyielding people of ancient Sparta. But an unexpected encounter with the goddess Artemis—who holds Daphne’s brother’s fate in her hands—upends the life she’s worked so hard to build. Nine mysterious items have been stolen from Mount Olympus and if Daphne cannot find them, the gods’ waning powers will fade away, the mortal world will descend into chaos, and her brother’s life will be forfeit.</p> <p>Guided by Artemis’s twin-the handsome and entirely-too-self-assured god Apollo-Daphne’s journey will take her from the labyrinth of the Minotaur to the riddle-spinning Sphinx of Thebes, team her up with mythological legends such as Theseus and Hippolyta of the Amazons, and pit her against the gods themselves.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Karou</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Both Alina and Karou grew up being kept in the dark and have to go on life-altering journeys to uncover who they truly are, and where they came from. And, of course, along the way they discover that they’re capable of far more than anyone could have ever expected. </p> <h2><em> </em></h2> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/daughterofsmokeandbone" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Daughter of Smoke & Bone</a> </em>by Laini Taylor</h2> <p>Around the world, black handprints are appearing on doorways, scorched there by winged strangers who have crept through a slit in the sky.</p> <p>In a dark and dusty shop, a devil’s supply of human teeth grown dangerously low.</p> <p>And in the tangled lanes of Prague, a young art student is about to be caught up in a brutal otherwordly war.</p> <p>Meet Karou. She fills her sketchbooks with monsters that may or may not be real; she’s prone to disappearing on mysterious “errands”; she speaks many languages—not all of them human; and her bright blue hair actually grows out of her head that color. Who is she? That is the question that haunts her, and she’s about to find out.</p> <p>When one of the strangers—beautiful, haunted Akiva—fixes his fire-colored eyes on her in an alley in Marrakesh, the result is blood and starlight, secrets unveiled, and a star-crossed love whose roots drink deep of a violent past. But will Karou live to regret learning the truth about herself?</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Dez</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Mal and Dez are like two peas in a pod. They’re both the token “good guys” and the ones you know you should want your protagonist to end up with… even if there are some *temptations* along the way.</p> <h2><em> </em></h2> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/incendiary" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Incendiary</a></em> by Zoraida Córdova</h2> <p><em>I am Renata Convida.</em></p> <p><em>I have lived a hundred stolen lives.</em></p> <p><em>Now I live my own.</em></p> <p>Renata was only a child when she was kidnapped by the King’s Justice and brought to the luxurious palace of Andalucia. As a memory thief, the rarest and most feared of the magical Moria, Renata was used by the crown to carry out the King’s Wrath, a siege that resulted in the deaths of thousands of her own people.</p> <p>Now Renata is one of the Whispers, rebel spies working against the crown. The Whispers may have rescued Renata years ago, but she cannot escape their mistrust and hatred-or the overpowering memories of the hundreds of souls she drained during her time in the palace.</p> <p>When Dez, the commander of her unit-and the boy she’s grown to love-is taken captive by the notorious Principe Dorado, Renata must return to Andalucia and complete Dez’s top secret mission herself. Can she keep her cover, even as she burns for vengeance against the brutal, enigmatic prince? Her life and the fate of the Moria depend on it.</p> <p>But returning to the palace stirs childhood memories long locked away. As Renata grows more deeply embedded in the politics of the royal court, she uncovers a secret in her past that could change the fate of the entire kingdom-and end the war that has cost her everything.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Jameson</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Think about it… Nikolai and Jameson are both mysterious. Conniving. Cocky. And have a certain *flair* about themselves. It just <em>makes sense</em>.</p> <h2><em> </em></h2> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/theinheritancegames" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Inheritance Games</a></em> by Jennifer Lynn Barnes</h2> <p>Avery Grambs has a plan for a better future: survive high school, win a scholarship, and get out. But her fortunes change in an instant when billionaire Tobias Hawthorne dies and leaves Avery virtually his entire fortune. The catch? Avery has no idea why–or even who Tobias Hawthorne is. To receive her inheritance, Avery must move into sprawling, secret passage-filled Hawthorne House, where every room bears the old man’s touch–and his love of puzzles, riddles, and codes. </p> <p>Unfortunately for Avery, Hawthorne House is also occupied by the family that Tobias Hawthorne just dispossessed. This includes the four Hawthorne grandsons: dangerous, magnetic, brilliant boys who grew up with every expectation that one day, they would inherit billions. Heir apparent Grayson Hawthorne is convinced that Avery must be a con-woman, and he’s determined to take her down. His brother, Jameson, views her as their grandfather’s last hurrah: a twisted riddle, a puzzle to be solved. Caught in a world of wealth and privilege, with danger around every turn, Avery will have to play the game herself just to survive.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Alice</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>I mean, DUH. Alice and Genya would be BBFFs (best book friends forever)! They both have rocky pasts and <em>love</em> more than anything a good makeover. And you can’t tell me that Genya’s relationship with David isn’t the same brand of adorable as Alice and Jasper’s.</p> <h2><em> </em></h2> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/twilight" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Midnight Sun</a></em> by Stephenie Meyer</h2> <p>This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life? </p> <p>In <em>Midnight Sun</em>, Stephenie Meyer transports us back to a world that has captivated millions of readers and, drawing on the classic myth of Hades and Persephone, brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Nova</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Okay, hear me out… Just like the Darkling, Nova set out on a mission for good, but her determination corrupted her and made her evil. And while Nova isn’t nearly as sexy as the Darkling, they’re both ageless, and have powerful followers.</p> <h2><em> </em></h2> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/strangethedreamer" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Muse of Nightmares</a></em> by Laini Taylor</h2> <p><em>Sarai has lived and breathed nightmares since she was six years old.</em></p> <p><em>She believed she knew every horror, and was beyond surprise.</em></p> <p><em>She was wrong.</em></p> <p>In the wake of tragedy, neither Lazlo nor Sarai are who they were before. One a god, the other a ghost, they struggle to grasp the new boundaries of their selves as dark-minded Minya holds them hostage, intent on vengeance against Weep.</p> <p>Lazlo faces an unthinkable choice—save the woman he loves, or <em>everyone else</em>?—while Sarai feels more helpless than ever. But is she? Sometimes, only the direst need can teach us our own depths, and Sarai, the muse of nightmares, has not yet discovered what she’s capable of.</p> <p>As humans and godspawn reel in the aftermath of the citadel’s near fall, a new foe shatters their fragile hopes, and the mysteries of the Mesarthim are resurrected: Where did the gods come from, and why? What was done with thousands of children born in the citadel nursery? And most important of all, as forgotten doors are opened and new worlds revealed: Must heroes always slay monsters, or is it possible to <em>save</em> them instead?</p> <p>Love and hate, revenge and redemption, destruction and salvation all clash in this gorgeous sequel to the <em>New York Times</em> bestseller, <em>Strange the Dreamer</em>.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Tamara Zika</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Who doesn’t love an incredible teacher? Botkin was a mercenary with a real talent for killing and now teaches the Grisha in non-magical combat, while Tamara Zika was the golden girl in the Union of the North’s army and uses her skills to train female pilots.</p> <h2><em> </em></h2> <h2><em><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/werulethenight" target="_blank" rel="noopener">We Rule the Night</a></em> by Claire Eliza Bartlett</h2> <p>Seventeen-year-old Revna is a factory worker, manufacturing war machines for the Union of the North. When she’s caught using illegal magic, she fears being branded a traitor and imprisoned. Meanwhile, on the front lines, Linné defied her father, a Union general, and disguised herself as a boy to join the army. They’re both offered a reprieve from punishment if they use their magic in a special women’s military flight unit and undertake terrifying, deadly missions under cover of darkness. Revna and Linné can hardly stand to be in the same cockpit, but if they can't fly together, and if they can't find a way to fly <em>well</em>, the enemy's superior firepower will destroy them—if they don't destroy each other first.</p> <p><em>We Rule the Night</em> is a powerful alternate-history fantasy about sacrifice, complicated friendships, and survival despite impossible odds.</p>

