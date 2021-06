Tell us your quarantine habits, and we’ll give you a character you should quarantine with

Tell us your quarantine habits, and we’ll give you a character you should be quarantining with

Cardan from The Folk of the Air You and Cardan would have a great time quarantining together! You’d watch TV together, you’d probably make a TikTok account together, and, knowing Cardan, there would almost certainly be wine. Lots and lots of wine.

Danyal Jilani from More Than Just a Pretty Face Danyal my seem like he’s just a pretty face, but he’s so much more than that. You should quarantine with him and get to know more about him! Not only that, he’s a great cook, so you’ll never run out of fantastic goodies to snack on!

Ekata from The Winter Duke Ekata’s may be cold on the outside, but her scientific and analytical mind will keep all the facts straight. Knowing her, she’d probably be working on a cure! You should quarantine with her, because if nothing else, she’ll keep you grounded and help you see through all the confusing information out there about COVID-19.

Alice Cullen from the Twilight Saga Besides the fact that she can literally see the future and thus tell you how this whole situation pans out, Alice would be a great quarantine companion because of her fun, fae personality. She’d help you look on the bright side of things and bring a smile to your face.

What does your *new* morning routine look like?

What is your go-to snack these days?

Have you been learning any new skills since quarantine began?

What do you turn to when you’re bored

What is the worst part of quarantine for you?