Tell us your quarantine habits, and we’ll give you a character you should quarantine with

</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Tell us your quarantine habits, and we’ll give you a character you should be quarantining with</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Cardan from The Folk of the Air</strong></h2> </h2> <p><p>You and Cardan would have a great time quarantining together! You’d watch TV together, you’d probably make a TikTok account together, and, knowing Cardan, there would almost certainly be wine. Lots and lots of wine.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Danyal Jilani from More Than Just a Pretty Face</span></h2> </h3> <p><p>Danyal my seem like he’s just a pretty face, but he’s so much more than that. You should quarantine with him and get to know more about him! Not only that, he’s a great cook, so you’ll never run out of fantastic goodies to snack on! </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Ekata from The Winter Duke</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Ekata’s may be cold on the outside, but her scientific and analytical mind will keep all the facts straight. Knowing her, she’d probably be working on a cure! You should quarantine with her, because if nothing else, she’ll keep you grounded and help you see through all the confusing information out there about COVID-19.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Alice Cullen from the Twilight Saga</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Besides the fact that she can <em>literally see the future</em> and thus tell you how this whole situation pans out, Alice would be a great quarantine companion because of her fun, fae personality. She’d help you look on the bright side of things and bring a smile to your face. </p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>What does your *new* morning routine look like?</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is your go-to snack these days?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Have you been learning any new skills since quarantine began?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What do you turn to when you’re bored</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What is the worst part of quarantine for you?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Any silver linings?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <p>

Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle