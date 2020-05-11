</p> <section> <h2> <h2>Choose an animal facemask, and we’ll give you a book you should read while you self-care it up!</h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/cruelprince" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>The Folk of the Air</strong></a><strong> by </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/hollyblack" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Holly Black</strong></a></h2> </h2> <p><p>If you know, you know. If not, GET TO READING. Not only is there T-Swift/Kim Kardashian levels of drama, there’s snakes of the reptilian kind as well. Begin with The Cruel Prince, and you’ll be captivated by a series filled with twists and enchantment, as one girl learns the meaning of true power when she finds herself caught in a web of royal faerie intrigue.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/littleandlion" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Little & Lion</strong></a><strong> by </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/brandycolbert" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Brandy Colbert</strong></a></h2> </h3> <p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Regal, loyal, protective. All key features of the lion, and all characteristics of Brandy Colbert’s powerful characters. In </span><em style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Little & Lion</em><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">, Suzette comes home to L.A. after being at boarding school in New England, a place she’s unsure she wants to return. But home faces its own challenges as Suzette must face her past mistakes, and help her brother Lionel when his bipolar disorder spirals out of control. A stunning novel on love, identity, loss, and redemption.</span></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/brandycolbert" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>The Bone Houses</strong></a><strong> by </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/emilylloydjones" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Emily Lloyd-Jones</strong></a></h2> </h3> <p><p>While we wouldn’t recommend sporting an undead-goat mask (although, why not? You do you!) there is a goat that is a fan-favorite. THE BONE HOUSES is equal parts horror and original fairy-tale, Seventeen-year-old Ryn is a gravedigger, but the problem is, the dead don’t always <em>stay</em> dead. </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/twilight" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Twilight</strong></a><strong> by </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/stepheniemeyer" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Stephenie Meyer</strong></a></h2> </h3> <p><p>Wearing a wolf mask might indicate you’re a little more Team Jacob than Team Edward, but it’s a fierce choice nonetheless. Aggressive maybe, but wolves don’t back down and neither does this sparkling fantasy series.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/elysiumgirls" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Elysium Girls</strong></a><strong> by </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/katepentecost" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Kate Pentecost</strong></a></h2> </h3> <p><p>Saddle up, and get ready for a wild ride with Elysium Girls. Part Western, part fantasy novel, a girl gang (and one demon) work to create a cavalry of magic-powered scrap metal horses to ride to their Dust Bowl town Elysium’s aid. Need we say more?</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thisiswhathappylookslike" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>This is What Happy Looks Like</strong></a><strong> by </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/jenniferesmith" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Jennifer E. Smith</strong></a></h2> </h3> <p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Who hasn’t thought that having a pet pig would be the coolest pet ever? When teenage movie star Graham Larkin accidentally sends small town girl Ellie O’Neill an email about his pet pig, the two seventeen-year-olds strike up a witty and unforgettable correspondence, discussing everything under the sun, except for their names or backgrounds. </span>But when Graham decides to take their relationship from online to in-person, will fantasy be better than reality?</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/gossipgirl" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Gossip Girl</strong></a><strong> by </strong><a href="thenovl.com/cecilyvonziegesar" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Cecily von Ziegesar</strong></a></h2> </h3> <p><p>Whether it’s a posh poodle, or a loyal lab, sometimes you just need a reliably good, happy, slobbering good read. Ok maybe no slobbering, but there is definitely kissing! And swooning. And GOSSIP. If you’re looking for a binge-able series, look no further than GOSSIP GIRL. Looks like someone’s TBR piling isn’t getting any smaller, any time soon… you know you love it. XOXO. </p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Choose an Animal Face Mask</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <p>

