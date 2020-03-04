Choose a member of BTS and we’ll tell you which character is most like them so you can fangirl over them too!

</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Choose a member of BTS, and we’ll tell which character is most like them so you can fangirl over them too!</strong></h2> </h2> <p><p><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">How long have I stanned BTS? Since No More Dream, that’s how long. And if you don’t know what that is, its time for you to brush up on your BTS history. And with the recent release of MAP OF THE SOUL : 7, I feel like I’ve gotten to know the boys’ public personas much better. They really embodied their new song My Time, because it is, indeed, their time. But, alas, the likelihood of my ever meeting them in person is very, very, very low. So instead here are characters like them, so you can fangirl over them too!</span></p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Jericho from </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thedivinersseries?rq=the%20diviners" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);" rel="noopener"><strong><em>The Diviners</em></strong></a><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"><em> </em>by Libba Bray</strong></h2> </h2> <p><h2><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">Oh, RM…oh, Jericho… you dreamy, dreamy boys. It fits that my bias in BTS and my bias from </span><em style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">The Diviners </em><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">are spitting images of each other. So why is RM just like Jericho? Well, for starters RM and Jericho are both super smart. RM is known for for his IQ of 148, which is considered literally genius. While I’m not sure Jericho is a genius of that level, boy is certainly smart. RM is also considered the “God of Destruction” which is to say he’s very clumsy and tends to break things. Jericho while again not nearly as clumsy or destructive, is known for his strength. They both are also relatively serious, tending to be the rational type. RM is regularly annoyed by BTS’s antics (see all those Youtube compilations of him being done with the other boys), and Jericho is regularly annoyed by Sam’s carefree ways. Point is if you think RM is a sweet baby who deserves the world, read </span><em style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">The Diviners, </em><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">and you can swoon over Jericho too. </span></h2> <p></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Mik from </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/nightofcakeandpuppets" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);" rel="noopener"><strong><em>Night of Cake & Puppets</em></strong></a><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"><em> </em>by Laini Taylor</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Jimin is a sweetheart. Mik is a sweetheart. That is all you need to know. </p> <p></p> <p>But in all seriousness, Jimin gives off heavy Mik vibes. In <em>Night of Cake & Puppets, </em>Zuzana finally decides to do something about her crush on Mik, aka Violin Boy. She devises a romantic plan to ensnare his heart, but what she doesn’t know is that he is already half ensnared. What follows is a romantic trip through Prague tinged with a wee bit of magic. Jimin is such a sweet, pure boy and Mik is similarly pure of heart. Their sweet, guileless natures make Jimin and Mik the lambs of my heart who deserve to be protected at all costs! </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Hideo Tanaka from </strong><a href="https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/41014903-warcross?from_search=true" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);" rel="noopener"><strong><em>Warcross</em></strong></a><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"><em> </em>by Marie Lu</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">Don’t even try to tell me Jungkook isn’t like Hideo! Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS, and is known as the “Golden Maknae” of BigHit Entertainment. (In case you didn’t know, Maknae is a Korean term given to the youngest of any group.) He’s called “Golden” because he’s good at everything. Like, everything he puts his hands to. It’s a little absurd. He’s kind of quirky, and likes to roast his hyungs from time to time. (“hyung” is a term given to friends who are older than you. It means “older brother”.) Hideo Tanaka created the video game Warcross at thirteen and is now the world’s youngest billionaire. Who else could you compare the “Golden Maknae” to than the world’s youngest, dare I say sexiest, billionaires. If Jungkook is your main squeeze, check out Warcross and maybe Hideo might be your new book boyfriend!</span></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Sam Lloyd from </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/thedivinersseries?rq=the%20diviners" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);" rel="noopener"><strong><em>The Diviners</em></strong></a><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"><em> </em>by Libba Bray</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">J-Hope’s fun loving, wacky personality is what reminded me of Sam Lloyd from </span><em style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">The Diviners. </em><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">J-Hope is known for his sunny personality and he loves to mess around to try and get the other members to laugh. But beneath this fun-loving, kinda weird exterior is a guy to likes to work hard and takes his role as lead dance member very seriously. He is in charge of making sure all the members know the choreography, and he has been known to be a perfectionist in this regard. This determination masked in a winsome and carefree exterior reminds me of Sam Lloyd from </span><em style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">The Diviners. </em><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">If you didn’t know, Sam is a fun-loving thief who likes to live it up and play around. But beneath that light hearted exterior, Sam is on a mission and determined to see it through. If you love J-hope’s, give Sam a try! </span></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Edward Cullen from </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/twilight?rq=twilight" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);" rel="noopener"><strong><em>Twilight</em></strong></a><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"><em> </em>by Stephenie Meyer</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">Suga gives off Big Edward Cullen energy, and I ain’t mad about it. Suga has a cold, grumpy exterior and is known for his savage comebacks. But if there’s anything we’ve learned about Suga, its that he’s secretly gooey on the inside. He’s just a sleepy introvert who secretly really cares for his fellow BTS members. Just like our favorite vampire boy, Edward Cullen. Edward hides behind a cold exterior, but on the inside, he deeply cares for his family and is looking for love. Suga and Edward are also both beautiful </span><em style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">and</em><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);"> they both play piano. So… if you like Suga, maybe its time to visit Forks for awhile and enjoy some one on one time with everyone’s favorite vampire boyfriend of the mid-2000’s. </span></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">James Lancer from </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/theheartswesold" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);" rel="noopener"><strong><em>The Hearts We Sold</em></strong></a><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"> by Emily Lloyd-Jones</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">V is kind of a weirdo, known for his 4D personality. 4D personalities, for those of you who don’t know, is a Korean term for someone who is weird in a good, charming way. He is also famously a fan of Panda Express, though to be honest, I can’t tell if he’s joking or not. Not dissimilar to a certain James Lancer. James is kind of a strange guy. When Dee first meets him, she thinks he might be homeless. But as it turns out, he’s actually a very successful painter. He likes to mess around, and he likest to eat very unhealthy foods. But behind all that, he turns out to be a really sweet, kind guy. Not unlike our very own V, who behind all his strangeness he’s a hard worker. If V is your cup of tea, maybe tuck into </span><em style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">The Hearts We Sold </em><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">and meet your new one-and-only James. </span></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Topps from </strong><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/throwlikeagirl" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);" rel="noopener"><strong><em>Throw Like a Girl</em></strong></a><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"><em> </em>by Sarah Henning</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p><span style="color: rgb(85, 85, 85);">Topps is a member of the football team and a total sweetheart! He is one of Liv’s greatest cheerleaders when she joins the football team as a replacement quarterback. But behind the facade of football bro is an intelligent guy who’s not afraid to be a little foolish for the sake of fun. If you like Jin for his dad jokes and silliness, you’ll love Topps too! But don’t worry, its not only fun and games. Just like Jin, Topps is a hard worker and talented. While I’m not sure if Topps can cook he certainly enjoys his food. And if you know Jin, you know he loves cooking and eating with his fellow members. If you love the Worldwide Handsome™ Jin, you’ll certainly fall in love with Topps!</span></p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>Who’s your bias?</h2> </h2> </section> <p>

Share this:

Tweet

