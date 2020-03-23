</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Are you a real Dear Evan Hansen fan? Time to find out!</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Evan’s real full name is:</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which arm did Evan break?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Today’s going to be ________ and here’s why. </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What astrological sign is Evan?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Who helps Evan create fake emails?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>When Evan gets nervous…</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What instrument does Zoe Murphy play?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which of the below is not an author of DEAR EVAN HANSEN: THE NOVEL?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is the name of the orchard in Connor’s memory</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong><em>Dear Evan Hansen </em>started as a musical and was adapted into a YA novel.</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Finish these lyrics: <em>Even when the dark comes crashing through, When you need a friend to carry you, And when you’re broken on the ground</em></strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Let us know how you did!</strong></h2> </h2> <p><p>Check out <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/dehnovel" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel</a><em> </em>and <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/youwillbefound" target="_blank" rel="noopener">You Will Be Found</a></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Let us know how you did!</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Check out <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/dehnovel" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);" rel="noopener">Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel</a><em> </em>and <a href="https://www.thenovl.com/youwillbefound" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);" rel="noopener">You Will Be Found</a></p> </p> </section> <p>

Share this:

Tweet

