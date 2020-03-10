Which MOST LIKELY Girl Are You?

</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Which <em>Most Likely </em>Girl Are You?</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Martha</strong></h2> </h2> <p><p>The tough love friend, you are strong and determined. You’re always ready with a witty comment, and though you don’t often wear your heart on your sleeve, you know you have your friends to lean on if necessary. Are you MOST LIKELY to be the future President of the United States? Check out Sarah Watson’s MOSTLY LIKELY to find out.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Ava</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>You’re not exactly sure who you want to be, and that’s ok! You’re smart and creative and no matter the path you choose, you have a strong group of friends to support your decisions. Are you MOST LIKELY to be the future President of the United States? Check out Sarah Watson’s MOSTLY LIKELY to find out.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Jordan</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>You’re bubbly and confident and you go after what you want. You aren’t one to let anything get in your way, and you know your friends have your back. Are you MOST LIKELY to be the future President of the United States? Check out Sarah Watson’s MOSTLY LIKELY to find out.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>CJ</strong></h2> </h3> <p><p>Always trying a new activity or volunteering, you always give 100% at whatever you do. You can get frustrated with yourself, but your friends know that you’re going to go really far, whatever path you choose.</p> <p>Are you MOST LIKELY to be the future President of the United States? Check out Sarah Watson’s MOSTLY LIKELY to find out.</p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>What after-school gig are you MOST LIKELY to have?</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>The class you’re MOST LIKELY to get straight A’s in is… </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>You’re given a free plane ticket and you’re MOST LIKELY flying to…</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Your style would MOST LIKELY be described as?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>You are MOST LIKELY to order what ice cream?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Where are you most MOST LIKELY to be found on a Friday night?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>You friends are MOST LIKELY to describe you as the…</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <p>

