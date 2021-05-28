The June 2021 NOVLbox: Curated by Claire M. Andrews

Summer is officially here, and with it comes a new NOVLbox! And this box is curated by the Calliope-blessed Claire M. Andrews, author of Daughter of Sparta! You guys, Daughter of Sparta is absolutely brilliant and just such a joy! Enemies-to-lovers romance, Greek-mythology retold, and a badass female lead who could knock me on my butt in a myriad of ways? Yes please. And don’t even get me started on Apollo! He is the light of my reading life, and yes that pun was absolutely intended.

In honor of her debut, Claire has chosen several goodies inspired by Greek mythology and her book! If you too would like a taste of all that Olympus has to offer, enter to win!

What’s in the box?!?!?

· Daughter of Sparta by Claire M. Andrews (hardcover)

· That Dark Infinity by Kate Pentecost (advanced reader copy)

· Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor (paperback)

· Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova (paperback)

· Wooden Artemis bookmark

· Lavender lip balm

· Greek notebook

· Daughter of Sparta sticker

· NOVL tote bag

· NOVL bookmarks