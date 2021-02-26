The March 2021 NOVLbox: Curated by Lizzy Smith

It is officially March and with it comes a new season and (most importantly) a new NOVLbox! This month we have a very special enemies-to-lovers box curated by the CEO of enemies-to-lovers, Lizzy Smith! If you haven’t seen Lizzy’s TikTok, I’m telling you now it is absolutely hilarious! And if you have, you’ve probably got a good idea what the vibe of this box is. Let’s just say, there’s a lot of girls with knives!

But what’s in the box?!

· Incendiary by Zoraida Cordova (hardcover)

· Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco (hardcover)

· The Cruel Prince by Holly Black (paperback)

· Daughter of Sparta by Claire M. Andrews (ARC)

· Sword letter opener

· Pomegranate Blood Orange Candle

· NOVL tote bag

Enter to win!