NOVL CouchFest Spring 2021 Schedule

That’s right! We’re back at it again!! CouchFest is making its official return NEXT WEEK! But don’t worry, instead of making it a single week of fun, we’re extending the couch-y festivities by SIX WEEKS! *gasp* Every week, we’ll be hosting four events: A weeklong ARC giveaway, an Author Spotlight, an Easter Egg Hunt, and a NOVLtea LIVE!

Each giveaway will be a surprise, but you might just get a hint at the next week’s events if you tune in for our NOVLtea, over on Instagram each Friday! Happy CouchFest!



