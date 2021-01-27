Cover Reveal: Our Way Back to Always by Nina Moreno

As a fellow south Florida native, I am beyond excited to be reveal the cover of Nina Moreno’s Our Way Back to Always! We all fell in love with Port Coral in Don’t Date Rosa Santos, and this new book brings us back to the sunny south Florida town! But this time we’re following Luisa (Lou) and her once best friend Sam. Ever since middle school, and one desperately disastrous serenade, the two haven’t spoken. But the summer before their senior year, Lou discovers the bucket list they wrote together. If there is anything I love more than the beach (there ain’t much, let me tell you), it’s a good bucket-list led romance! So escape the winter blues and take a little dip into paradise with this gorgeous cover!





by Nina Moreno

Luisa (Lou) Patterson grew up across the street from Sam Alvarez in the small, quirky town of Port Coral. They used to be inseparable–spending every holiday together, shooting silly YouTube videos, and rescuing stray cats. But then middle school happened, including the most disastrous (and embarrassing) serenade ever, and Lou and Sam haven’t talked in the four years since. Sam is now the golden boy with plenty of friends, while Lou is an introverted romantic who’s happy playing video games and writing fan fiction. But it’s also the summer before their senior year, and life is knocking on Lou’s door.

With her older sister having given up a scholarship to Princeton to have a baby and work at the local botanica, all of their mother’s expectations are now riding on Lou’s shoulders. She’s retaking her SAT’s, signed up for way too many AP classes, and her sights set on colleges with fancy names like Duke and Vanderbilt. But when she finds the bucket list she and Sam wrote together as kids, before Sam’s father was diagnosed with cancer, she’s shocked to see that she hasn’t accomplished any of the goals she’d set for herself. Go to a party? Nope. Pull the greatest prank of all time? Still no. Learn how to be a really good kisser? Definitely not.

Torn between the future that her mother, sister, and younger self planned for her, Lou sets out to finish the list, and in a stroke of destiny or fate, Sam decides to tag along. Still trying to stay afloat amid the grief of losing his father, Sam himself is staring down a future that feels all too close, and is coming far too fast. But with the bucket list to guide them, Sam and Lou might just be able to find a way through the future, and also a way back to each other.

Artist: Erick Davila

@erickdvila





About the Author

Nina Moreno is a YA writer whose prose is somewhere between Southern fiction and a telenovela. She graduated from the University of Florida and writes about Latinas chasing their dreams, falling in love, and navigating life in the hyphen. She lives by a swamp outside of Orlando where she enjoys listening to carefully curated playlists, hunting through thrift stores, drinking too much Cuban coffee, and walking into the sea every chance she gets. She is the author of Don’t Date Rosa Santos and Our Way Back to Always.