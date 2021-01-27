Cover Reveal: Briarheart by Mercedes Lackey

Who doesn’t love a good fairytale retelling? No one here, let me tell you! If there’s anything I like better than a fairytale, it’s a fairytale with a twist! And there aren’t many fairytales I like better than Sleeping Beauty! Well in this remix, we don’t follow the Princess Aurora but her older half-sister Miriam, tasked with protecting the princess when the dark fae set their sights on the baby. Miriam will gather a team of protectors, trained to fight against evil. But will they be enough to save the princess? You’ll have to wait to find out that one, but for now, set your sights on this beautiful cover!





by Mercedes Lackey

Miriam may be the daughter of Queen Alethia of Tirendell, but she’s not a princess. She’s the child of Alethia and her previous husband, the King’s Champion, who died fighting for the king, and she has no ambitions to rule. When her new baby sister Aurora, heir to the throne, is born, she’s ecstatic. She adores the baby, who seems perfect in every way. But on the day of Aurora’s christening, an uninvited Dark Fae arrives, prepared to curse her, and Miriam discovers she possesses impossible power.

Soon, Miriam is charged with being trained in both magic and combat to act as chief protector to her sister. But shadowy threats are moving closer and closer to their kingdom, and Miriam’s dark power may not be enough to save everyone she loves, let alone herself.





About the Author

Mercedes Lackey is the acclaimed author of over fifty novels and many works of short fiction. In her “spare” time she is also a professional lyricist and a licensed wild bird rehabilitator. Mercedes lives in Oklahoma with her husband and frequent collaborator, artist Larry Dixon, and their flock of parrots.