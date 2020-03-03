Daughter of Smoke & Bone 10th Anniversary Cover Reveal

That’s right people, Laini Taylor’s Daughter of Smoke & Bone turns ten this year! And to celebrate, the whole series is getting some fresh, new covers that are *chef’s kiss* magnificent! Seriously, these covers are so beautiful and dark, just like Laini’s fantastic books! And what a perfect time for Strange the Dreamer fans to catch up on the books you may have missed. We PROMISE it will be worth your while—but we can’t tell you why—you have to read to find out! So let’s reread this gorgeous series filled with magic, angels, demons, and Laini’s inexplicably beautiful, lyrical prose. Seriously you guys, these books are incredible and so are these new covers!

New art by Jelena Kevic Djurdjevic, @blackgoldsun











Daughter of Smoke & Bone

By Laini Taylor

Around the world, black handprints are appearing on doorways, scorched there by winged strangers who have crept through a slit in the sky.

In a dark and dusty shop, a devil’s supply of human teeth grown dangerously low.

And in the tangled lanes of Prague, a young art student is about to be caught up in a brutal otherwordly war.

Meet Karou. She fills her sketchbooks with monsters that may or may not be real; she’s prone to disappearing on mysterious “errands”; she speaks many languages—not all of them human; and her bright blue hair actually grows out of her head that color. Who is she? That is the question that haunts her, and she’s about to find out.

When one of the strangers—beautiful, haunted Akiva—fixes his fire-colored eyes on her in an alley in Marrakesh, the result is blood and starlight, secrets unveiled, and a star-crossed love whose roots drink deep of a violent past. But will Karou live to regret learning the truth about herself?





DAYS OF BLOOD & STARLIGHT

BY LAINI TAYLOR

Art student and monster’s apprentice Karou finally has the answers she has always sought. She knows who she is–and what she is. But with this knowledge comes another truth she would give anything to undo: She loved the enemy and he betrayed her, and a world suffered for it.

Filled with heartbreak and beauty, secrets and impossible choices—Days of Blood & Starlight—finds Karou and Akiva on opposing sides as an age-old war stirs back to life. While Karou and her allies build a monstrous army in a land of dust and starlight, Akiva wages a different sort of a battle: a battle for redemption. But can any hope be salvaged from the ashes of their broken dreams?





DREAMS OF GODS & MONSTERS

BY LAINI TAYLOR

Two worlds are poised on the brink of a vicious war. By way of a staggering deception, Karou has taken control of the chimaera’s rebellion and is intent on steering its course away from dead-end vengeance. The future rests on her.

When the brutal angel emperor brings his army to the human world, Karou and Akiva are finally reunited—not in love, but in tentative alliance against their common enemy. It is a twisted version of their long-ago dream, and they begin to hope that it might forge a way forward for their people. And, perhaps, for themselves.

But with even bigger threats on the horizon, are Karou and Akiva strong enough to stand among the gods and monsters?

The New York Times bestselling Daughter of Smoke & Bone trilogy comes to a stunning conclusion as—from the streets of Rome to the caves of the Kirin and beyond–humans, chimaera, and seraphim strive, love, and die in an epic theater that transcends good and evil, right and wrong, friend and enemy.