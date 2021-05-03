The May 2021 NOVLbox: Curated by Zoraida Córdova

It is officially May, which means it’s time for the May NOVLbox! And this box is curated by Zoraida Córdova to celebrate Illusionary! And it’s straight-up fire! (See? See what I did there? Because Illusionary is the sequel to Incendiary!) This box is full of all sorts of goodies sure to fire you up for this stunning conclusion to the Hollow Crown duology. So strap in!

What’s in the box?!?

· Illusionary by Zoraida Córdova (hardcover)

· Court of Fives by Kate Elliott

· The Light at the Bottom of the World by London Shah

· Devils & Thieves by Jennifer Rush

· Sea spray candle

· “Booktrovert” pin

· Ghirardelli sea salt chocolate assortment

· NOVL facemask