Cover Reveal: My Last Summer with Cass by Mark Crilley

I think it comes as no surprise that My Last Summer with Cass hit me in the feels. As someone who was a teenage girl who wanted to go to art school against the occasionally sensible wishes of my parents, this graphic novel took me back to my junior year of high school. This is a book about the power of art, the strength of friendship, and the difficulty of growing up – and has absolutely brilliant art! But I’ll stop prattling on and we can get right to the reveal!





BY MARK CRILLEY

Megan and Cass grew up joined at the brush. Every year, their families vacationed together in Michigan, where the girls relaxed by the lake and created art – from scribbles as toddlers to sophisticated portraits in their teenage years. Megan was always cautious, and Cass was always rebellious. But together, each summer, they grew as artists and friends. The summer after her junior year of high school, Megan arranges to stay with Cass and her mother at their apartment in New York City. Suddenly Megan’s world explodes into color. The girls begin collaborating on a piece that pushes both of their artistic boundaries, one that will be showcased in a local gallery show. But when a secret comes to light and one of them crosses a line, will their friendship be able to survive?