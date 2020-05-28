The Best Twilight TikToks

By Savannah .Kennelly

I adore TikTok. I do. It’s grabbed me. No matter what, I think I would have been forced to join the bandwagon eventually, but my love for TikTok has really blossomed because of two things. Kylo Ren fan edits and Twilight memes. And while I won’t get too much into the Kylo Ren side of my TikTok (I liked one video of Adam Driver practicing his lightsaber skills and now I’m IN IT), I will go OFF on my love for the Twilight content that has been populating my phone screen.

            Y’all TikTokers are so dang creative, and I’m in awe at how funny and relatable these videos are. And even before Midnight Sun was announced, you were killing it. So if you’re like me and are always looking for a good video about your favorite vampires/werewolves you can send to your friend in the hopes it makes them spit iced coffee out their nose, preferably while you’re on facetime with one another, welp. Here you go!

TikTok Classics: throwing it back to six months ago

 

I HAVE NEVER LAUGHED SO HARD😂 ##twilight @aidetteee

I actually do this sometimes which is kinda weird but 🤷🏼‍♀️ ##fyp ##foryou ##twilight ##teamvampire

Okay, like, if you haven’t seen this one you are either not a Twilight fan or not on TikTok or some insane combination of the two.

 

♬ Theme from “Twilight (Bella’s Lullaby)” – Movie Sounds Unlimited

 

Twilight cosplayers, you GO! I am thoroughly impressed! Also, where do you get your contacts from? And your wigs? Do you make your outfits?

when there’s a new twilight book coming out ##twilightsaga ##twilight ##alicecullen ##alicecullencosplay ##twilightcosplay ##foryou ##fyp

we stan all twilight girls ##twilight ##twilightsaga ##rosaliehale ##bellaswan ##twilightcosplay ##fyp

ill give you a 10 second head start 🖤 ##rosaliehale ##twilight ##eclipse ##twilightcosplay ##fyp

Try her. We dare you. ##twilight ##checkthisout ##cosplay ##fyp ##heartbeenbroke ##foryou ##victoria ##twilightcosplay ##villian ##forks ##twilightsaga ##badguy

i binge watched all the Twilight movies and decided to make TikToks as Jane🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ ##twilight ##fyp

♬ original sound – sarahsweetheart

 

This girl showing her fanart from back in the day is both so brave and so relatable.

 

He needs some milk ##twilight ##edwardcullen ##bonk ##fyp ##drawing

OKAY, DID THIS BLOW ANYONES MIND? LIKE KENDRA I KNEW, BUT RAMI?!?!?

 

##morph ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fyp ##twilight

PABLO THE QUEEN: You are a saint. A goddess. Truly a queen. Best Twilight drag I have EVER lain eyes upon.

 

only elites will know 💀 IG:@pablodragqueen ✨ ##fyp ##makeup ##cosplay ##twilight ##foryoupage ##acnh

guess the Twilight character again, only true stans will know ##fyp ##foryoupage ##makeup ##twilight

Guess that twilight character (pt2) ##twilight ##fyp ##foryoupage ##makeup

GUESS THE TWILIGHT CHARACTER I DARE YOU – elites only ##fyp ##foryoupage ##twilight ##makeup ##acnh

 

This incredible piece of art that perfectly encapsulates why I need to be constantly and consistently re-reading Twilight:

 

#########

My own paltry attempt to keep up with the kids:

 

don’t mind me, im just over here pretending to be Bella listening to Edward play her lullaby. ##twilight ##twilightsaga ##bookworm ##novl ##fyp ##foryou

Also: I now need to attempt this because I was literally CRYING when I saw this video, which my sister sent me (thank you Payton who will never read the article because she is a scorpio who refuses to meet my leo need for attention and praise, but she does keep me in good memes so…):

 

I can’t stop thinking about this video so please enjoy ##DecadesofHair ##distancedance ##fyp

The puns… oh the puns. Also, Rosalie coming in with the SASS.

 

##voiceeffects my 13th birthday card was better than the gift.. ##twilight ##got2bhome ##littlethings ##EatEmUp ##homeroutine ##edwardcullen ##rosalie

This person, who knows what’s up.

 

##twilight ##midnightsunbook ##fans ##fyp when I found out midnight sun is being released…

My next vacation destination:

 

10 year old me would’ve had a heart attack ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##myheartwhen ##twilight

Okay, the Jacob cosplay in this is top notch

 

Nothing I do will top this pt 1. Follow my dog @losgremlins ##bringitback ##twilight ##breakingdawn ##bella ##bellaswan ##jacobblack

This edit that had me screaming:

 

##distorted ##fyp ##twilight

And this edit that had me and my roommate screaming

 

Idk if anyone’s done Twilight yet but I couldn’t not 😂😂😂 ##twilight ##fyp ##foryoupage ##twilightsaga

Okay, this one is just the truth.

 

iykyk 😔 ##twilight ##heartbreak ##quarantinelife ##fyp ##foryou

This is what real fandom looks like.

 

if u know u know! ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##tattoos ##twilight ##teamedward

This is the cosplay we need, not the cosplay we asked for, the cosplay we deserve.

 

we all stan charlie swan ##fyp ##bakingrecipe ##twilight ##charlieswan

