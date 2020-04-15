Reading the Stars: April 2021 Horoscopes

April showers bring…well hopefully COVID vaccines!! Happy almost spring and happy almost-out-of-this-pandemic. With things starting to open up again and doing things is a possible reality, I don’t think you’ll want to be in the house all day reading. Clearly, you’ll be outside reading and finally getting that book from your friend’s house you haven’t been able to go to for over a year. However, if you’ve gone through your TBR list or want to start yet another one for the heck of it (like I know you will), let’s see what’s in store. So, without further ado, here’s what the stars are telling you to read…





Aries





by Angeline Boulley

Happy Birthday, Aries!! You are the most fierce, confident, and versatile within the zodiac! For if anyone has an Aries friend, life is as light as a fire ember. Just like the fire always ignited in your core, this book is hot, hot, HOT! Young love, murder, self discovery. I mean, like, what more could we want? Also, as a fire sign, the word play is a plus, so that’s my birthday gift to you.





Taurus





by Angie Thomas

You want to learn and act this month, Taurus. This doesn’t come as a surprise as you’re never really one to sit still. Marching, pep rallies, you are definitely ready to take a stand. We all know Angie Thomas’ books make you want to do just that. There is something deeply moving about this one and it will move your heart as well as your mind.





Gemini





by Laekan Zea Kemp

You’re usually full of feels, Gemini, though this month is just bleh. The most enticing feeling you have is being excited about dinner. Something about ordering take out helps you feel joy (this is more universal than you think). I can’t begin to tell you the hunger pains this book gave me. Not only is it a beautiful story about first love and accepting your identity, but the food will also make you want to eat tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If tacos doesn’t bring back some feels, I don’t know what will.





Cancer





by Tara Sim

You’re on the hunt, Cancer. The hunt for adventure and new experiences. Well, you could say Amaya is looking for the same thing. When she rescues a mysterious stranger from drowning, she fears her rash actions have earned her a longer sentence on the debtor ship where she’s been held captive for years. This adventure has more in store than what she initially thought. Literally, the definition of life, am I right?





Leo





Mostly Good Girls

by Leila Sales

Yeah Leo! Forget the rules, you’re ready to have a good time. Whether you planned your vaccine or got it already, your next plan is to buy some plane tickets and sunglasses. Did you finish all your work? Nope. Do you care? You know the answer should be yes but…

Violet thought her junior year was going to be all about focusing on her academics and keeping it together for college, ha! We all know high school is more complicated than that. Her best friend has other plans, plans that involve going a bit crazier.





Virgo





by Jessica Brody

For some reason Virgo, you’ve got the whole meet-cute, romance thing on your brain this month. I don’t know, maybe it’s the fact you’ve been cooped up forever, or just the vibes of spring with birds chirping ***insert princess singing to birds and forest animals here*** Well, this book is all about being in the wrong place at the right time. Two teens get trapped in an airport for a snowstorm, we all have an idea on how this ends.





Libra





by Claire Eliza Bartlett

You are not wanting to think about reality, my Libras. You want to think about something other than this craziness we are in. Boy, have I never agreed with someone more. This book should help with that. All Ekata wants is to stay alive — and the chance to prove herself as a scholar. Once Ekata’s brother is finally named heir to the dukedom of Kylma Above, there will be nothing to keep her at home with her murderous family. But just as escape is within reach, her parents and twelve siblings fall under a strange sleeping sickness, and no one can find a cure.





Scorpio





by Suzanne Young

What’s up Scorps? Something seems off to you this month. I mean, no not off like you feel the only world you know of might all be a lie and you’re not what you thought you are like Mina. No, not that extreme. But like, we’re living in a global pandemic no one thought would be this long sooo this aspect isn’t too far from crazy right?





Sagittarius





by Natasha Ngan

Another fire title for a fire sign, we are on fire, ha! Sag, this month you are full of confidence in others, but not so much yourself. I am here to tell you to change that. Lei kind of has everything going against her; she’s of the lowest class in her kingdom and her mother was taken for reasons unknown. Though this book is exactly how it sounds, fire. So be and believe in the fire I know you are. Go make some magic!





Capricorn





by Don Zolidis

Heyyy Caps, its your turn to take down the bullies this month. Like Sydney, you’re done being victimized and watching your friends get victimized. Waiting isn’t something in your future. Your real philosophy this month is, if anything will get done for the better around here, you must do it yourself.





Aquarius





by Christine Lynn Herman

Let’s dig up the secrets, Aquarius. Everyone likes a little tea. Even my intelligent gems like you. What’s REALLY going on with your best friend’s boyfriend’s sister’s cousin who randomly moved to L.A.? When Violet moves to Four Path’s, NY, she’s a newcomer but her mom isn’t. Also this darkening gray, something has to be done there too.





Pieces





by Tara Sim

Ok Pieces, you don’t seem to be satified by anything this month. You’re in a mood where nothing is good enough. We get it, COVID has truly gotten to your core and you’re just done. Though, reading this book will change that, I promise. And if it doesn’t I’ll agree to taking the angry letters.