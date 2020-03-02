The March 2020 NOVLbox Curated by SuperSpaceChick





It’s nearly the end of winter, which means with any luck, some of us will be saying goodbye to the cold and hello to those spring flowers! March is a month all about luck, at least in my mind. St. Patrick’s day is looming large and it’s a good reminder to recall all the ways we’re lucky. One of those being our new NOVLbox!

This month’s box is curated by SuperSpaceChick!

We must have some luck on our side, because Kristin, aka @superspacechick is curating this month’s NOVLbox! Inside, you’ll find books and all kinds of excellent goodies she’s chosen, including:

The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black

Beautiful Creatures by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl

The Diviners by Libba Bray

The Winter Duke by Claire Eliza Barlett

And more!

HOW IT WORKS:

Enter HERE for a chance to win. We’ll select & notify the winners at the end of the month. We’ll ship out the boxes in the following two weeks!

Enter for a chance to win, if you’re feeling lucky!