The Signs as Book Covers

Some may say I graduated college with a degree in both English and astrology (note: I definitely did not), so that makes me qualified to write this post on books and zodiac signs. There is a lot to learn in the world of astrology, and here at NOVL HQ, we are fully aboard this train. (If anyone is wondering: I’m a Virgo, Val is a Scorpio, Morgan is an Aquarius, Bill is a Sagittarius, Nat is a Capricorn, and Savannah is a Leo. It all checks out.)

Without further ado, here are the twelve signs as book covers, as determined by me—again, I majored in this (note: again, I definitely did not). This is based on the colors and elements associated with each sign.

Aries (Fire sign): Red

We Rule the Night by Claire Eliza Bartlett

Taurus (Earth sign): Green

Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. Dao

Gemini (Air sign): Yellow

Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor

Cancer (Water sign): Silver

The Hearts We Sold by Emily Lloyd-Jones

Leo (Fire sign): Orange and Gold

The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert

Virgo (Earth sign): Green and Brown

Color Me In by Natasha Diaz

Libra (Air sign): Pastel Pink and Blue

You Must Not Miss by Katrina Leno

Scorpio (Water sign): Black and Dark Red

Rule by Ellen Goodlett

Sagittarius (Fire sign): Royal Purple

The Diviners by Libby Bray

Capricorn (Earth sign): Brown and Grey

The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert





Aquarius (Air sign): Turquoise

Summer Bird Blue by Akemi Dawn Bowman

Pisces (Water sign): Sea Green

The Wicked King by Holly Black