The Signs as Book Covers

By Emilie Polster

Some may say I graduated college with a degree in both English and astrology (note: I definitely did not), so that makes me qualified to write this post on books and zodiac signs. There is a lot to learn in the world of astrology, and here at NOVL HQ, we are fully aboard this train. (If anyone is wondering: I’m a Virgo, Val is a Scorpio, Morgan is an Aquarius, Bill is a Sagittarius, Nat is a Capricorn, and Savannah is a Leo. It all checks out.)

Without further ado, here are the twelve signs as book covers, as determined by me—again, I majored in this (note: again, I definitely did not). This is based on the colors and elements associated with each sign.



We Rule The Night.jpg


Aries (Fire sign): Red

We Rule the Night by Claire Eliza Bartlett



Forest of a Thousand Lanterns.jpg


Taurus (Earth sign): Green

Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. Dao



Strange the Dreamer.jpg


Gemini (Air sign): Yellow

Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor



The Hearts We Sold pb.png


Cancer (Water sign): Silver

The Hearts We Sold by Emily Lloyd-Jones




Leo (Fire sign): Orange and Gold

The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert



Color Me In.jpg


Virgo (Earth sign): Green and Brown

Color Me In by Natasha Diaz



You Must Not Miss.jpg


Libra (Air sign): Pastel Pink and Blue

You Must Not Miss by Katrina Leno



Rule.jpg


Scorpio (Water sign): Black and Dark Red

Rule by Ellen Goodlett



The Diviners.jpg


Sagittarius (Fire sign): Royal Purple

The Diviners by Libby Bray



The Hazel Wood.jpg


Capricorn (Earth sign): Brown and Grey

The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert


Summer Bird Blue.jpg

Aquarius (Air sign): Turquoise

Summer Bird Blue by Akemi Dawn Bowman



The Wicked King.jpg


Pisces (Water sign): Sea Green

The Wicked King by Holly Black