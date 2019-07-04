The Signs as Book Covers
Some may say I graduated college with a degree in both English and astrology (note: I definitely did not), so that makes me qualified to write this post on books and zodiac signs. There is a lot to learn in the world of astrology, and here at NOVL HQ, we are fully aboard this train. (If anyone is wondering: I’m a Virgo, Val is a Scorpio, Morgan is an Aquarius, Bill is a Sagittarius, Nat is a Capricorn, and Savannah is a Leo. It all checks out.)
Without further ado, here are the twelve signs as book covers, as determined by me—again, I majored in this (note: again, I definitely did not). This is based on the colors and elements associated with each sign.
Aries (Fire sign): Red
We Rule the Night by Claire Eliza Bartlett
Taurus (Earth sign): Green
Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. Dao
Gemini (Air sign): Yellow
Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor
Cancer (Water sign): Silver
The Hearts We Sold by Emily Lloyd-Jones
Leo (Fire sign): Orange and Gold
The Revolution of Birdie Randolph by Brandy Colbert
Virgo (Earth sign): Green and Brown
Color Me In by Natasha Diaz
Libra (Air sign): Pastel Pink and Blue
You Must Not Miss by Katrina Leno
Scorpio (Water sign): Black and Dark Red
Rule by Ellen Goodlett
Sagittarius (Fire sign): Royal Purple
The Diviners by Libby Bray
Capricorn (Earth sign): Brown and Grey
The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert
Aquarius (Air sign): Turquoise
Summer Bird Blue by Akemi Dawn Bowman
Pisces (Water sign): Sea Green
The Wicked King by Holly Black